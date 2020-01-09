Allen Americans Broadcaster Tommy Daniels Selected as Play by Play Voice for the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, and the ECHL announced today that Americans Broadcaster Tommy Daniels has been selected to be the play by play voice for the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic in Wichita, Kansas on January 22nd. The game will be televised nationally on NHL Network.

This is Tommy Daniels 11th season as play by play voice of the Allen Americans. The native of Buffalo, NY, joined the Allen Americans in their inaugural season of 2009-10, and served as the team's first broadcaster in the Central Hockey League. In addition to his role of play by play voice of the team, he is Vice President of Broadcasting & Media Relations for Allen. Prior to his time with the Americans, he was the radio voice of the Texas Tornado of the North American Hockey League, as well as several years in Dallas radio as a sports anchor and host at Sports Radio 1310 The Ticket. He was co-host of the TNT Morning Show at Fox Sports Radio 1190 in Dallas from 2002-2005, where he also hosted the Dallas Stars postgame show. Tommy was Master of Ceremonies for the Red Carpet Event during the NHL All Star Game in Dallas in 2007. He has also worked at KDGE The Edge, where he was Sports Director and part of the EDGE Morning Show. Daniels has also spent time as an on-air personality at 106.1 KISS FM, MIX 102.9, and 93.3 FM in Dallas. Daniels was voted as Broadcaster of the Year three times in the Central Hockey League. He served as the broadcaster for the CHL All-Star Game in 2012 and was named CHL Media Executive of the Year in 2013-14. He was selected as ECHL Broadcaster of the Year in 2015-16.

"It's a great honor for me to be a part of our All-Star Classic." said Tommy Daniels. "I'm excited to have Coach Martinson and Tyler (Sheehy) there as well. Getting a chance to call the game with Neil Smith and one of my best friends in the world, Jason Mals (Wichita broadcaster), makes it even better."

The ECHL All-Star Classic will be held on January 22nd at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. Click here for ticket information.

