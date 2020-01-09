Utah Grizzlies Guns N' Hoses 2020 Saturday, January 18th

Our 19th annual Guns N' Hoses game is on Saturday, January 18th against the Wichita Thunder. It is just one of the ways we as an organization can show our support for our local first responders. The event features two Police vs. Fire charity games during the day, with the first starting at 12:30 PM. Doors will open to the public at 11:30 AM. The purchase of a ticket to the Grizzlies game also allows you to attend either of the charity games. The Grizzlies will wear specialty Guns N' Hoses jerseys that will be auctioned following our game that night.

Who benefits from Guns N' Hoses?

Each year, the Grizzlies partner with the Guns and Hoses Foundation of Utah to put on this event. With their help, we're able to donate a portion of tickets sold as well as proceeds from our jersey auction to benefit local first responders and their families.

How can I support the foundation?

During both charity games, the Guns and Hoses Foundation of Utah will be on the concourse selling merchandise and collecting donations. Proceeds from the merchandise will benefit the organization as well. You can also visit their Facebook page for more information.

How do I bid on jerseys?

To bid on our specialty Guns N' Hoses jerseys, you must attend the Grizzlies game and stick around afterward for the live auction. Players will be available to sign jerseys and take photos.

How to get tickets?

To purchase tickets for Guns N' Hoses, call us at (801) 988-8000!

