Rays Sign Former NHL Defender Dylan Olsen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced the signing of defenseman Dylan Olsen Thursday. The former first-round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks previously suited up for 124 National Hockey League games in his career with both Chicago and the Florida Panthers.

The 29-year-old blueliner began his 2019-20 season overseas with Nitra MHC in Slovakia after spending the 2018-19 campaign with the Nottingham Panthers in the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) alongside current SC defensemen Tommy Hughes and Jaynen Rissling.

In 2017-18, Olsen split time between the AHL's Binghamton Devils and ECHL's Adirondack Thunder, posting one assist in seven games with the Devils and 23 points on five goals and 18 helpers in 50 games with the Thunder.

Olsen, a native of Calgary, Alberta, made his NHL debut during the 2011-12 season with the Blackhawks and played in 28 games. Two seasons later in 2013-14, he returned to the highest level of hockey with the Panthers and registered 12 points on three goals and nine assists in 44 games. The following year in 2014-15, he also played 44 games with Florida and had eight points on two goals and six assists.

In nine professional seasons, Olsen has also played 222 AHL games with the Rockford IceHogs, San Antonio Rampage, Portland Pirates as well as Binghamton, and posted 52 points on 13 goals and 39 assists.

Before turning pro, he played two seasons in the NCAA at Minnesota-Duluth from 2009-11, scoring 24 points on two goals and 22 assists in 53 games.

