Swamp Rabbits' All-Out Assault Falls Short

DULUTH, Ga. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits pumped 47 shots on goal, including 22 in the third period, but could not solve a former teammate. Chris Nell made 46 saves in the Atlanta crease as the Gladiators defeated the Swamp Rabbits 3-1 on Thursday night at the Infinite Energy Arena.

Down by a pair heading into the third period, the Swamp Rabbits fired everything but the kitchen sink at Nell, who spent three different stints in the Upstate. Two of his five wins on the season have come at the Swamp Rabbits' expense.

The 47 saves made by Nell were the most made by him since he made 55 in a Greenville uniform against the Florida Everblades on December 29, 2018.

Atlanta utilized a 39-second span in the first period to turn the game on its head, and bring the momentum to their side. Down by one, the Glads converted on a three-on-two break. Quick passes by Avery Peterson and Joel Messner set up Scott Conway for the goal to tie the game.

Tommy Marchin converted on the ensuing shift on a rebound opportunity left in front of Ryan Bednard's crease and tapped the puck through the five hole for the game-winning goal.

Avery Peterson's one-timer off the rush put the game further out of reach heading into the third period.

The Swamp Rabbits jumped out to an early lead and looked to have early shooting success. On just the third shot on goal of the game for Greenville, a passing play off of the cycle was successful. Cédric Lacroix found Patrick Bajkov sneaking in between the circles, and his shot hit paydirt for his third goal in the last two games at the 2:31 mark.

With Logan Nelson in the box for hooking, the Swamp Rabbits pulled Bednard for the extra attacker. Greenville continued to get shots to the net, but Nell continued to hold the fort. The Glads rallied, even after a slap shot by Matt Marcinew caught an Atlanta defender in the face and caused a lengthy delay. Atlanta ran down the clock the rest of the way.

Neither team could strike on the man advantage on Thursday night.

