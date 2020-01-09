Oilers Sign Forward Jacob Benson

January 9, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced Thursday the signing of rookie forward Jake Benson.

Benson, 23, joins the Oilers after posting 18 points (12G, 6A) in 24 SPHL games with the Knoxville Ice Bears this season. This is the forward's second stint in the ECHL, playing three games for the Jacksonville IceMen at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

The 5'11, 185 lbs. forward played collegiately at St. Cloud State University, compiling 56 points (27G, 29A) in 138 games with the Huskies. Benson finished his sophomore season third amongst Huskies with 11 goals, and tied current Oiler Robby Jackson in fourth place with 21 points.

Benson spent the majority of his junior career in the USHL, notching 58 points (24G, 34A) in 105 games, all with the Dubuque Fighting Saints, where he was once again a teammate of Robby Jackson. The Grand Forks, ND native also played in five games with the Minot Minotauros of the NAHL, tallying a goal and two assists.

The Oilers host the Kansas City Mavericks, Utah Grizzlies and Wichita Thunder on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Friday and Saturday will both have 7:05 p.m. puck drops, and Sunday's matchup will kick off at 4:05 p.m. As always, fans will be able to skate with the players at the conclusion of Sunday's game.

--

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.