Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Wichita. Jan 10, 2020

January 9, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





Utah Grizzlies (18-10-6) at Wichita Thunder (15-16-6). INTRUST Bank Arena. Friday January 10, 2020. 6:00 pm MST. Classic Country 1370, 104.3 FM HD-2. ECHL.TV.

It's the first game of a 3 state, 4 game in 5 day road trip. It's the 4th season meeting between the clubs.

Great December Carrying Into January?

Grizz have standings points in 14 of their last 16 games. Grizz have outscored opponents 58 to 33 in the last 15 games. Utah has allowed 86 goals this season, 5th lowest total in the league.

Season Series vs Wichita

Utah has a 3-0 record against the Thunder, outscoring them 18 to 4. Griffen Molino has 4 goals and 5 assists vs them this year. Tim McGauley had 7 points on Dec. 17 and Ty Lewis has 5 goals and 3 assists vs Wichita in 2 games. Thunder will be at Maverik Center on January 17th and 18th.

Recent Transaction

Grizzlies sign forward Dalton Mills from the SPHL's Quad City Storm. Mills was with the Grizzlies during training camp. He has 11 goals and 21 assists in 66 career games with the Storm. He played at Concordia College for 4 seasons from 2015-2018. Mills will wear number 21.

Defenseman Teigan Zahn has been placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to December 30th.

Taylor Richart Named to All-Star Classic

Defenseman and team captain Taylor Richart was named to the 2020 All-Star Classic, that will be played in Wichita on January 22nd. Richart has 9 goals and 13 assists this season. He leads the team in shots on goal with 105. Richie has 41 goals and 73 assists in 224 games with the Grizzlies over the past 3 and a half seasons. He tied for the league lead for goals among defenseman with 17 in the 2017-18 season.

Grizzlies Game Rescheduled From March 11th to March 15th

Grizzlies home game scheduled for Wednesday March 11th at 7 pm vs Allen has been rescheduled to Sunday, March 15th at 1 pm. Tickets for the game on the 11th will be good to use for the game on the 15th. That makes for a 3 game baseball style weekend series vs Allen on March 13th-15th with Sunday's game being a day game.

Last Week's Games

January 3rd - Utah 6 Rapid City 1 - Griffen Molino had 4 assists and was a +3 in the win. Molino is a +25 in the last 13 games. Tim McGauley had 1 goal and 2 assists and Travis Barron, Taylor Richart and Mitch Maxwell each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Connor Yau was a +3 for Utah. Ty Lewis and Eric Williams also had goals as Utah scored 4 unanswered goals in the third period. Reigning league Goaltender of the Month, Martin Ouellette stopped 26 of 27 shots in the win.

January 4th - Utah 2 Rapid City 3 (Shootout) - Utah got power play goals from Joe Wegwerth and Ty Lewis in a 3-2 shootout loss. Wegwerth & Lewis each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Tim Mcgauley and Griffen Molino each had 1 assist. Utah outshot Rapid City 44 to 30. Grizz went 2 for 5 on the power play. Martin Ouellette stopped 28 of 30 in his first loss in a Utah uniform. He had won the previous 9 games.

January 5th - Utah 2 Rapid City 5 - Tim McGauley and Griffen Molino each had a 2nd period goal. Utah lost despite outshooting Rapid City 51 to 19. Rush went 2 for 3 on the power play.

Scoring in Bunches in the Third

In the last 8 games the Grizzlies have outscored opponents 14-2 in the third periods. For the season Utah has outscored opponents 41 to 26.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Forward Tim McGauley leads the league in assists (29) and plus-minus (+32). McGauley is second in points (42). Griffen Molino is second in plus-minus (+29) and tied for 7th in points (38). Goalie Martin Ouellette is tied for 3rd in wins (13). Taylor Richart is 2nd in goals by a defenseman (9).

Griffen Molino Racking Up The Assists

Molino has at least 1 assist in 12 of his last 15 games. He is 2nd in the league in plus-minus (+29). He has 12 multiple point games this season. This year Molino has 14 goals and is 2nd on the team with 24 assists.

Don't Forget About Ty Lewis and His Scoring Dominance

Ty Lewis has been consistent for the past month. Lewis has 11 goals and 8 assists in his last 10 games. The 11 goals led all league players for December. He is tied with Molino for the team lead with 14 goals on the year. Lewis has 6 multiple point games this season.

Rio Tinto Kennecott Partners with the Grizzlies

For every goal scored at home this season Rio Tinto Kennecott will donate $100 to UCAIR, the Utah Clean Air Partnership. The Grizzlies have scored 64 goals at home so far this season.

Many Shorthanded Goals

Grizzlies have 7 shorthanded goals this season, including one in last night's game. Utah allowed their first shorthanded goal of the season in the second period on January 4th vs RC in the 3-2 loss.

Upcoming Promotions

January 17th Wichita at Utah - AFCU Friday.

January 18th Wichita at Utah - Guns N Hoses Night. Charity games starting at 12:30 pm.

January 20th Idaho at Utah (1 pm start) - MLK Matinee. Marvel Comics Specialty Jersey. Maverik Monday.

Hat Tricks This Season

Josh Dickinson - 2 (October 16th, 18th).

Tim McGauley - 1 (December 6th).

Joe Wegwerth - 1 (December 27th).

4 Goal Game

Ty Lewis - 1 (December 17th).

2019-2020 Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 18-10-4-2

Home record: 11-5-2-1. Utah has outscored opponents 64 to 48 at home this season.

Road record: 7-5-2-1.

Last 10 games: Utah is 7-2-0-1

Goals per game: 3.50 (7th in the league).

Goals against per game: 2.74 (4th).

Shots per game: 31.94 (12th).

Shots against per game: 27.59 (2nd).

Power play: 20.1 % (8th).

Penalty Kill: 85.1 % (5th).

Scoring By Period

First Period: Utah 28 Opponents 28.

Second Period: Utah 45 Opponents 34.

Third Period: Utah 41 Opponents 26.

Total Scoring: Utah 119 Opponents 94.

Record When Scoring First: 13-2-1 (.844 win %).

Team Leaders

Goals: Griffen Molino/Ty Lewis (14)

Assists: Tim McGauley (29) - Leads league.

Points: McGauley (42) - 2nd in league.

Plus/Minus: McGauley (+32) - Leads league. Molino 2nd in league (+29)

PIM: Patrick McGrath (86)

Power Play Points: Travis Barron (10)

Shots on Goal: Taylor Richart (105)

Game Winning Goals: Yuri Terao/Ty Lewis/Joe Wegwerth (3)

Wins: Martin Ouellette (9)

Save %: Hunter Miska (.947)

Goals Against Average: Miska (1.62)

McGauley's Historic Night in Wichita

Tim McGauley had a record breaking night for the Grizzlies on December 17th at Wichita. He broke the franchise record for assists in a game (6) and points in a game (7), breaking the records previously held by current assistant coach Ryan Kinasewich, who had 5 assists and 6 points on January 16th, 2008 vs Phoenix.

Grizzlies Scored 10 vs Allen on October 18th

Utah scored 10 goals at Allen on October 18th in a 10-4 win. It was the most goals scored since November 15th, 1995 vs Chicago back when the Grizzlies were in the IHL.

Grizzlies Reschedule February game vs KC

The regularly scheduled Friday February 21st game at Maverik Center has been moved to Sunday, February 23rd at 5:00 pm. Tickets that were distributed for the game on the 21st will be good to use for the 23rd.

Grizzlies Player Awards

Josh Dickinson - October 2019 Player of the Month. He also was ECHL Player of the Week from October 14-20, where he had back to back hat tricks.

Hunter Miska - November 18-24 Goaltender of the Week.

Tim McGauley - December 2019 Player of the Month. Dec. 16-22 Player of the Week.

Martin Ouellette - December Goaltender of the Month. Also won December 9-15 Goaltender of the Week.

Tim McGauley & Griffen Molino - December 2019 Co winners of the Plus Performers of the Month.

