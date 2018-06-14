LHV Game Notes

June 14, 2018 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





The first-place IronPigs (37-28) play the opener of a four-game series against the Pawtucket Red Sox (31-32) at Coca-Cola Park... With an 8-7, walk-off victory over Buffalo last night, the Pigs split the four-game series with the Bisons and have started 2-2 on this eight-game homestand. The Pigs have won eight of their last 11 contests to return to their high-water of nine games above .500. After starting the season 8-10, Lehigh Valley is 29-18 since April 27... The Red Sox -- Boston's top affiliate -- defeated the Chiefs, 5-1, last night to sweep a three-game set in Syracuse. The Paw Sox have won four-straight games and have gone 12-5 since May 27 -- a span started by winning the final two games of a five-game, home series against the Pigs... The Pigs swept the first meeting in Allentown, a three-gamer May 7-9.

RHP Ben Lively (1-2, 2.36) will start for LHV against RHP Josh A. Smith (0-1, 16.87).

Tonight is a Cap Night, presented by Air Products... First-pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

