Lexington's Southpaw Austin Cox Named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week

June 7, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lexington Legends News Release





WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends are excited to announce that LHP Austin Cox has been named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week, from May 27-June 2. During that time, the lefty tossed 6.1 shutout innings allowing one hit while striking out seven.

"Austin has been very fun to watch, showing fans what hard work looks like. We are happy that he has been recognized for his accomplishments on the field and we can't wait to see what's next for him!" said Legends President/CEO, Andy Shea.

Cox earned his Player of the Week honor by his recording his best outing yet this season. On May 28 against the West Virginia Power, Cox took a no-hitter into the sixth inning of a seven-inning contest (due to a doubleheader). The streak was broken up by a hit with one out in the sixth inning, but Cox did not allow a run while striking out seven batters.

Because Cox was able to prevent a run from scoring, he extended his shutout innings streak to 12.1 straight, as he threw 6.0 shutout innings the outing before May 28.

Out of Mercer University, Austin Cox has been with the Legends since Opening Day and currently has a 4-3 record and 2.93 ERA. Cox will also be representing Lexington at the South Atlantic League All-Star Game at the end of the month.

The Legends return to Whitaker Bank Ballpark Monday, June 10 at 7:05pm as they welcome in the Augusta Greenjackets in their hunt for first place of the Southern Division of the South Atlantic League.

The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky. For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com.

