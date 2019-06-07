Brandon Lockridge Named to 2019 All-Star Roster as Replacement

June 7, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release





CHARLESTON, S.C. - Two days after the initial announcement of the 2019 South Atlantic League All-Star rosters that included six representatives from the Charleston RiverDogs, outfielder Brandon Lockridge was added as a replacement, becoming the seventh player from the Holy City who will partake in the festivities in West Virginia later this month.

Lockridge got off to a slow start through the first couple of weeks, a likely reason behind his original omission from the roster. He hit just .169 (13-for-77) and struck out in 38 percent of his plate appearances through his first 19 games.

The Troy product turned it around starting April 26, earning hits in 46 of his next 154 at-bats spanning 40 games for a .299 average, the 11th-best mark in the South Atlantic League during that span. His nine home runs lead the team after he hit just one long ball in his professional debut season in 2018, and his six homers leading off an inning leave him tied with Onil Pena for the most in the SAL. His .935 OPS is good for 7th-best in the SAL since the beginning of May as well.

The power surge has brought Lockridge's season average up to .255 and his on-base and slugging percentages to .320 and .468, respectively, through his first 55 games overall. His 31 RBI have also overtaken Josh Breaux's 30 for the best mark on the club.

"I think Brandon is well-deserved to be in the All-Star Game," RiverDogs manager Julio Mosquera said. "He's got a high OPS in the last month and a half, he's got nine home runs and ten stolen bases. He plays every single day, he barely gets days off, and he's a tremendous athlete. We are very happy and proud of him."

Lockridge will join outfielders Canaan Smith and Josh Stowers, infielders Mickey Gasper and Josh Breaux, and pitchers Luis Gil and Alexander Vizcaino at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston, West Virginia.

Charleston's All-Star laden roster continues their weekend home series on Friday night, facing the Tourists at 7:05 p.m. ET. Fans who can't make it to Joe Riley Park can catch the game on MiLB.TV and on WTMA 1250 AM in the tri-county area and online streaming on the RiverDogs' TuneIn radio station. The Dogs hold a 2.5 game lead on their closest pursuers in the division, currently the Lexington Legends, with 10 games remaining in the first-half.

Fans can "Make Fun" with the RiverDogs all season long down at The Joe. Single-game tickets, including options to the Riley Park Club, are now available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). A full schedule and list of game times for the 2019 season is available at riverdogs.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.