Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

Hagerstown continues their final road series of the first half against the Shorebirds tonight at 7:05 p.m. After being activated from the injured list earlier today, RHP Jake Irvin (2-4, 5.13 ERA) gets the nod for the Suns. Delmarva sends righty Ofelky Peralta (4-0, 1.99 ERA) to the bump tonight.

SUNS DROP SERIES OPENER IN WALK-OFF FASHION: On a walk-off single from Ben Breazeale in the 10th inning the Delmarva Shorebirds defeated the Suns 3-2 at Perdue Stadium Thursday. After trailing for much of the game, Hagerstown (26-34) tied it up in the eighth on a Jacob Rhinesmith RBI single, but the offense went silent after that. Breazeale singled off of Jackson Stoeckinger (L, 1-2) to lead off the 10th and end the ballgame. After scoring only two runs in their three-game series against the Lakewood BlueClaws earlier this week, the Suns offense was again shut down in game one against Delmarva (45-14). Hagerstown was able to muster only two runs on eight hits in 10 innings. The only other run Hagerstown scored came in the first inning against Vespi. After Justin Connell walked and Cody Wilson doubled to start the game, Gilbert Lara knocked Connell with an RBI groundout.

MARVELOUS MAY: Hagerstown recorded the best ERA in Class A-Affiliate baseball in the month of May, working a 2.74 ERA across 29 games in the month. The Suns staff punched out 251 batters in 252 innings, while allowing 77 earned runs. Overall, the South Atlantic League dominated the best pitching staffs of May, holding the top-three marks, with Delmarva (3.05) and Kannapolis (3.09) holding the next two lowest spots after Hagerstown. Quad Cities and Lake County rounded out the top-five team ERAs for May. Hagerstown now holds the seventh-lowest team ERA this season in Class-A baseball, holding a 3.49 mark. Delmarva paces the way with their 2.97 season ERA. They've kept it going into the month of June, allowing 11 earned runs across 52 innings (1.90 ERA).

TREMENDOUS TURNER: Trey Turner was activated from Extended Spring Training May 8, since then, he has appeared in six games, spinning 10.1 innings and punching out 21 batters. Opponents are merely hitting .114 against him in the short time he's been in the South Atlantic League.

ONE RUN FUN: After last night's 3-2 loss, Hagerstown is 10-17 in one-run contests,including finishing 2-3 in their last five games. The Suns have now played in 27 single-run games. Last season, Hagerstown played in 29 one-run showdowns, finishing 14-15 in those contests.

HAVE YOURSELF A DAY, DAY: Chandler Day picked up the win in Sunday's game, spinning four three-hit innings without allowing a run. That was his third four inning appearance of the season. Since May 6, the Vanderbilt-product has turned a new leaf. In 16.1 innings, he has allowed just seven hits while setting down 16 batters via the strikeout and allowing just a single earned run. It's been good enough to drop his ERA from 5.29 to 3.06 over his last six outings. During that span, his opponent's batting average has also dropped significantly from .314 to .246. In May, the righty made six appearances and earned a 1.80 ERA in 15 innings pitched, while holding opponents to a .142 average.

HEY NOW, YOU'RE AN ALL-STAR: Jacob Rhinesmith and Gilbert Lara will represent Hagerstown in the 60th annual South Atlantic League All-Star game. This is the first time since 2017 Hagerstown will have multiple representatives in the summer showcase. Lara holds the league's longest hitting streak this season (19 games) and Rhinesmith leads the Suns in on-base percentage (.389).

