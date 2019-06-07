'Dads Walk-Off in the Ninth on Novoa's Double

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads took game one against the Columbia Fireflies 4-3 on Thursday night, overcoming a deficit in the bottom of the ninth before Melvin Novoa delivered a walk-off double.

Columbia took an early lead with a run in the first to put the 'Dads behind 1-0.

The 'Dads tied things up in the bottom of third. Kole Enright and Miguel Aparicio recorded back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners for Sherten Apostel. Apostel delivered a sac fly to score Enright from third.

The Crawdads added on another run in the fourth to pull ahead 2-1. Matt Whatley drew a walk and advanced to second on his fourteenth stolen base of the year. A wild pitch allowed Whatley to take third. Almonte singled on a line drive to left to bring Whatley in.

The Fireflies tied the game in the sixth and added on a run in the eighth to take a 3-2 lead.

Sherten Apostel led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo homerun to tie the game up at three. Pedro Gonzalez was hit by a pitch in the next at bat and advanced to second on a single by Whatley. Melvin Novoa drove a double to left to bring Gonzalez home give the 'Dads a 4-3 victory.

The series continues tomorrow night as the Crawdads debut their Llamas de Hickory identity as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion ("Fun Cup") presented by Catawba County Partnership for Children and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. The team will wear specialty jerseys and hats throughout the weekend against Columbia, who will also be wearing their Copa uniforms (Los Chicharrones de Columbia). Live Llamas will be at the stadium as part of tomorrow's festivities. The first Most Improved Students night of the season is slated for tomorrow as the 'Dads welcome nominated students from local schools. It is also Catawba Science Center Night and members can up to four free tickets to the game when they show their membership card at the K&L Dunrite Ticket Office. Following the game, the 'Dads will shoot off fireworks thanks to Pepsi and KICKS 103.3.

