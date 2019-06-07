Lexington Defeats Rome 8-7 in 10 Innings

June 7, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release





ROME, GA - Lexington beat Rome 8-7 on Thursday night in extra innings, sending the Braves to a fifth consecutive defeat and 6.5 games back in the Southern Division race.

In the first meeting between the two divisional foes this season the visiting Legends held on late as Rome left the winning run on base in both the 9th and 10th innings.

Trailing 3-0 in the 4th Rome got their first tally on a long homerun by Griffin Benson out to right, giving him five long-balls on the year. The Legends got the run back quickly and the Braves were down 4-1 in the 7th inning when the offense began to stir against the Lexington bullpen.

Carlos Paraguate singled and moved to second base on an Andrew Moritz walk. With two outs Greg Cullen delivered an RBI single into left field, scoring Paraguate. Moritz then came in on a throwing error by the left fielder, making it 4-3 Lexington.

Rome would rally once again in the 9th inning against Legends closer RHP Kyle Hinton. With one out the Braves worked three consecutive walks, loading the bases and putting the winning run in scoring position. After a diving catch at first base took a potential walk-off hit away from Cullen the Braves tied the game 4-4 on a wild pitch. But after a strikeout Rome would leave the winning run at third base and the game went to extra innings.

Lexington scored four runs in the 10th to take an 8-4 advantage. Despite the deficit, Rome would begin a furious rally in the Bottom of the 10th inning. A single from Henry Quintero brought in one. Consecutive RBI hits by Paraguate and Moritz made it 8-7 and put the tying run at third base and the winning run at first. Rome ended up falling just short as a deep fly ball to left ended the game.

Logan Brown was 3-5 with a run scored. Benson was 2-5 with a homer. Moritz went 1-3 with two walks and an RBI. Paraguate was 2-4 with an RBI and a walk. Rome starter RHP Jose Olague was solid and received a no-decision. He went 6 innings and allowed four runs on eight hits. He struck out five and walked none.

Rome and Lexington continue their four game series on Friday evening. Game 2 is scheduled for 7 pm from State Mutual Stadium. Rome puts RHP Trey Riley (2-6, 5.67) on the mound while Lexington starts LHP Evan Steele (0-1, 2.31).

Rome Braves (26-33): 7 R 12 H 2 E

Lexington Legends (30-29): 8 R 12 H 1 E

W: Kyle Hinton (1-4)

L: William Woods (0-2)

Time: 3:09

Attendance: 1,442

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 7, 2019

Lexington Defeats Rome 8-7 in 10 Innings - Rome Braves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.