Suns Drop Series Opener in Walk-Off Fashion

June 7, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





SALISBURY, MD - On a walk-off single from Ben Breazeale in the 10th inning the Delmarva Shorebirds defeated the Suns 3-2 at Perdue Stadium Thursday.

After trailing for much of the game, Hagerstown (26-34) tied it up in the eighth on a Jacob Rhinesmith RBI single, but the offense went silent after that. Breazeale singled off of Jackson Stoeckinger (L, 1-2) to lead off the 10th and end the ballgame.

After scoring only two runs in their three-game series against the Lakewood BlueClaws earlier this week, the Suns offense was again shut down in game one against Delmarva (45-14). Hagerstown was able to muster only two runs on eight hits in 10 innings.

The Shorebirds got a great start from Nick Vespi who dazzled over 6.2 innings. The righty allowed just one run on four hits and struck out five Suns batters. It was somewhat of a redemption start for Vespi, who had allowed six runs on eight hits over just one inning in his last start against Hagerstown May 13.

The only other run Hagerstown scored came in the first inning against Vespi. After Justin Connell walked and Cody Wilson doubled to start the game, Gilbert Lara knocked Connell with an RBI groundout.

The Shorebirds answered quickly with a run in the second inning to tie the game. Robbie Thorburn tripled with one away, and then Seamus Curran brought him home with an RBI single. Delmarva then took the lead in the fifth on a solo home run off the bat of Will Robertson, his third of the season.

Other than those scoring plays, tarting pitching dominated the game. Joan Adon was able to put together a career day. He tied a career-high in both innings pitched (six) and strikeouts (eight) while allowing just two runs on six hits.

Trey Turner took over for Adon in the seventh and put together another dominant outing. He got the game to the ninth, working two scoreless innings and retiring all six batters he faced while recording five strikeouts. Turner has now struck out 21 batters and allowed only one earned run over 10.1 innings this season.

The Delmarva bullpen was solid as well. Tyler Joyner gave up the run in the eighth, but did strike out three over 1.1 IP. Tim Naughton (W, 3-2) then took over and worked a scoreless ninth and 10th. The Shorebirds are now 6-2 against the Suns this season.

The Suns continue their series with the Shorebirds tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. RHP Ofelky Peralta (4-0, 1.99 ERA) takes the ball for Delmarva while Hagerstown has not yet named a starting pitcher.

After the seven-game road trip, the Suns return to Municipal Stadium May 10 to begin a seven-game homestand against the BlueClaws and the West Virginia Power.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.