Leg Injury Sidelines Astorga for Remainder of 2024 Season

October 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







New Mexico United defender Arturo Astorga will miss the remainder of the 2024 USL Championship season, following a devastating leg injury that occurred during United's recent match @ FC Tulsa.

Astorga received initial treatment on the pitch, and was transported to OSU Medical Center in Tulsa. Following his return to New Mexico with his teammates, he underwent an initial successful surgery on October 16th, and will require an additional surgery.

Astorga's surgeries are led by Team Doctors John Franco, MD, and Douglas Allen, MD and the experts at New Mexico Orthopaedics. His recovery will be led by Adrian Gonzales with Elevate Performance, Health & Wellness.

