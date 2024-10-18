Tampa Bay Rowdies to Close out 2024 Regular Season at IMG Academy

October 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club will play its final two regular season matches at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The Rowdies will host Hartford Athletic on Wednesday, October 23, and Indy Eleven in their regular season finale on Saturday, October 26. Both matches will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on ESPN+.

"The impact of both Hurricanes Helene and Milton to our region has been devastating, and while we cannot continue at Al Lang Stadium, we feel fortunate to be able to finish the season in the Tampa Bay area," said Tampa Bay Rowdies President Ryan Helfrick. "IMG Academy has a tremendous track record for hosting professional sports organizations and events, and we're grateful for their ability to host us on such short notice. As we move through the challenges following the hurricane, our thoughts are with everyone across the region who have been impacted."

The two matches will be played at the stadium in the IMG Academy Soccer Complex. Stadium capacity is limited, and tickets will be offered exclusively to Rowdies Season Ticket Members. The Rowdies Tickets Sales staff will reach out to individual season ticket members regarding availability for the match and offer three options for any unused tickets from these final three matches. Season ticket members can choose between receiving a refund for their unused tickets, allowing a ticket credit attributed to their account for the 2025 season or donating the cost of their unused tickets towards the Rowdies hurricane relief efforts.

Additionally, fans who purchased tickets for the final two matches will be contacted by a member of the Rowdies Tickets Sales staff.

IMG Academy is a preparatory boarding school and sports training destination that spans over 400 developed acres and features programs consisting of a boarding school, sports camps (youth and adult) and events. The IMG Academy Soccer Complex is home to 15 soccer fields, including the stadium where the Rowdies will play, and has been used as training grounds for clubs from MLS, NWSL and international leagues.

"As a proud member of the local community, IMG Academy is honored to welcome the Tampa Bay Rowdies to our campus and stand alongside them during this challenging time," said Chief Operating Officer of IMG Academy Campus Mike Milliron. "Having hosted over 20 professional soccer clubs and national teams over the last several years at IMG Academy, we're well-prepared to deliver an unrivaled campus experience to the Rowdies organization."

IMG Academy's boarding school has over 1,400 student-athletes who compete across 15 sports programs. With its Athletic and Personal Development Program, IMG Academy is the most intentional program in the world at developing the whole student with a proven setting that offers personal development training in areas like leadership, mental performance, vision training, nutrition and sports medicine.

The Rowdies are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference standings as they travel to face North Carolina FC this Saturday, October 19 at WakeMed Soccer Park. The game will kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET and is available to stream on ESPN+. The Rowdies can clinch their sixth straight playoff appearance with a win against North Carolina FC. Fans are invited to the club's official Watch Party at Colony Grill on Central Ave in Downtown St. Petersburg. Fans can come out to support the Green & Gold and enjoy 25 percent off pizzas for anyone wearing Rowdies Gear.

About IMG Academy

IMG Academy is the world's leading sports education brand, providing a holistic education model that empowers student-athletes to win their future, preparing them for college and for life. IMG Academy provides growth opportunities for all student-athletes through an innovative suite of on-campus and online experiences:

Boarding school and camps, via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla.

Online coaching via the IMG Academy+ brand, with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance

Online college recruiting, via the NCSA brand, providing content, tools, coaching and access to a network of 40,000 college coaches

To learn more about IMG Academy and its on-campus and online experiences, visit  www.imgacademy.com.

