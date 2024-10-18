Five Things to Know: Stephen Turnbull

The beautiful game helps tell stories of individuals from all different backgrounds, and that includes the undeniable underdog. It's a story that many can relate to. And as fate has it, Rhode Island FC has a successful underdog itself in Stephen Turnbull.

Turnbull joined Rhode Island FC on Dec. 29, 2023 after concluding his run with New York City FC. Turnbull spent time playing for the club's reserve side and first team, playing in 11 Major League Soccer matches in 2023.

The talented defender has gathered plenty of professional experience and now finds himself three hours from his hometown. In his first USL Championship season, the Long Island native is proud to compete for the Ocean State.

Here are five things to know about Stephen Turnbull:

Holtsville Roots

Turnbull grew up in Holtsville, New York. His journey of becoming a professional athlete took longer than he expected, coming from a small town with the closest soccer academy being an hour and a half away. He played many sports growing up, including lacrosse until he was 13, but he eventually chose to go down the soccer path when he was a teen. Rush hour and the lack of nearby academies made it difficult for Turnbull to chase his soccer dreams, but he had the opportunity to play for the best club teams in his neighborhood.

When the time came for Turnbull to advance his education and move to the collegiate level, he decided to stay in Long Island and attend Stony Brook University. Turnbull originally wanted to venture away from home for college, but after just two days of being on campus he realized he made the right decision to remain close to where it all began.

A Bronx Tale

Before joining Rhode Island FC, Turnbull was able to achieve his lifelong goal of becoming a professional soccer player for his hometown club, New York City FC. Playing for the club was a special turn of events for Turnbull, offering him the chance to play under the professional lights in front of his friends and family, and represent his home.

One of Turnbull's most memorable moments with NYCFC was when he made his professional debut. The match took place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NYCFC's home stadium and the site of Turnbull's favorite baseball team. While Turnbull and his family frequently visited Yankee Stadium to watch the Bronx Bombers, this time around it was his turn to play on the field while his friends watched him from the stands. It was a full-circle moment for Turnbull and his loved ones, and the start to a talented career.

Duty Calls

When it comes to video games, the art is something Turnbull looks forward to whenever the chance arrives. Turnbull especially enjoys playing Call of Duty Warzone with some of his RIFC teammates. Turnbull and the guys will often play during downtime on the road, bringing out their competitive juices as they work together as a team.

Turnbull and Hooch

A dog lover through and through, Turnbull and his fiance have two canines: Cannoli and Zeppole. Cannoli, a long haired dachshund, has been by the couple's side for nearly three years.

Not long after Cannoli joined the family, Turnbull and his fiance decided that it was time to get Cannoli a friend. Sticking with the Italian pastry theme, they went with Zeppole as the name of their now six-month-old red labrador puppy. The two dogs are a lot of hard work and the new puppy has been quite a handful, but the Turnbull household is more than happy to share their lives with the two furry family members.

Turnbull and the Jets

Growing up playing multiple sports, Turnbull is also a fan of American football. In true New York fashion, Turnbull was born and raised a New York Jets fan and continues to root for the Green and White. Like many football fans, he is dedicated to his fantasy football teams and regularly manages two to three teams a year. The most competitive league he competes in consists of many of his former college friends and teammates. It is a keeper league with an extremely active group chat that keeps Turnbull and his friends ultra-competitive and happily connected.

