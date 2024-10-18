Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Louisville City FC 10/19/24

October 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







At a glance...

Playoff Push: With two matches remaining in the regular season, SAFC sits just three points below the Western Conference playoff line. San Antonio closes the season against two top-four teams in the East at home to try and make a final push for its fifth consecutive playoff appearance.

Difference Maker: Forward Luis Solignac is on a two-match scoring run after netting goals against El Paso and Colorado Springs last week. Solignac has scored in all of San Antonio's away wins this season, and SAFC is undefeated on the road when he finds the back of the net. The Argentine has the second-most goals on the team this year with six on the campaign so far. Solignac previously played with SAFC in 2020, leading the squad with eight goals scored in the campaign.

Sisniega Saves: Goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega was named to Team of the Week for the second time this week after a solid week between the posts. Sisniega set a new single-game club record with 11 saves on Wednesday at El Paso, following the performance with a five-save match in the win against Colorado Springs Saturday. The Mexican shot-stopper put up an 83.3 percent save percentage and now ranks eighth in the league in saves per match.

USL Championship Match #33 - San Antonio FC vs. Louisville City FC

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Kickoff: 7:3 0 p.m. CT

Stadium : Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

Where to Watch : ESPN+

Stats : USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 10-14-8 (38 pts; 9th in Western Conference)

Louisville City FC: 23-6-3 (72 pts; 1st in Eastern Conference)

All-time Series : The all-time series is even between the two USL heavyweights at 1-1-0. SAFC defeated Louisville 3-1 in the 2022 USL Championship Final before dropping the sides' first-ever regular season meeting 0-1 at Louisville in April 2023.

