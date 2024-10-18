Rhode Island FC Travels to Charleston Battery on Saturday

October 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







MATCH PREVIEW

Although Charleston sits 10 points clear in second place in the Eastern Conference standings with its playoff berth already secured, the club is winless in its last two, having secured just two wins (2W-2L-2D) and eight points in its last six matches. Most recently falling victim to a 2-0 shutout at the hands of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC last weekend, Charleston conceded in the second minute and was unable to climb out of a two-goal first-half hole, despite completing a season-high 697 passes and outshooting the Riverhounds 5-0 in the final 40 minutes. Returning home for the final two matches of the regular season, Charleston will be hungry to pick up some much-needed momentum heading into the playoffs. With 17 wins on the season, a win on Saturday would also break Charleston's single-season wins record, set at 17 from the club's historic 2023 season. No striker in USL Championship history has been as productive as Nick Markanich, who recently broke the single-season scoring record with his 28th goal of the year in the club's 2-2 draw vs. Detroit City FC on Oct. 5. The previous record holder scored 25 goals in the regular season. Markanich's strike vs. Detroit also broke the club's single-season scoring record, set by Paul Conway in 2001, when he scored 27 goals across all competitions. His 28 goals this season stand as the most in any professional domestic league, including Major League Soccer.

Saturday will mark the return of USL Championship assist leader and Rhode Island FC playmaker Noah Fuson, who returns to action after serving a one-match yellow card accumulation suspension vs. Loudoun. Prior to his absence, a highlight-reel goal and league-leading ninth assist of the season in the club's 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rowdies made Fuson the first player in club history to record multiple goal contributions in back-to-back matches, totaling five involvements in his last three. With two matches remaining, Fuson's nine assists sit alone atop both the team and the USL Championship. Fuson is also second on the team with six goals, having scored two in his last three matches. RIFC's scoreless draw vs. Loudoun was the second such result against its Eastern Conference counterpart, sixth scoreless draw of the season and first time a scoreless draw has happened twice against the same opponent. Although the Ocean State club could not find the breakthrough in front of goal, it was on the other end of the field where a resilient defensive performance took RIFC one step closer to an inaugural playoff berth. Between the sticks, three important saves from Koke Vegas gave the veteran goalkeeper his seventh clean sheet of the season, and the club's first shutout in six matches. The three saves brought Vegas' regular-season USL Championship total to 198 in three seasons, bringing him within two saves of reaching the 200 mark.

WHAT

Rhode Island FC travels to Patriots Point Soccer Stadium to face Charleston Battery in Week 33 of the USL Championship season.

WHO

Charleston Battery

Rhode Island FC

WHEN

Saturday, Oct. 19

7:30 p.m. ET

WHERE

Patriots Point Soccer Stadium

85 Patriots Point Rd.

Mt Pleasant, SC 29464

BROADCAST

NESN, ESPN+

OFFICIAL RIFC WATCH PARTY

Picos Restaurant and Lounge

110 School St.

Pawtucket, RI 02860

United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 18, 2024

