Monterey Bay Hosts Colorado Springs in 2024 Home Finale

October 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay F.C. (8-14-10, 34 points) returns to Seaside for their 2024 regular season home finale this Saturday. The Union will host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (13-12-7, 46 points) at Cardinale Stadium in USL Championship Week 33. Kickoff for Fan Appreciation x Breast Cancer Awareness Night is set for at 7:00 p.m. PT. The match will be broadcast locally on KION (46 & 23 over the air, 46 Dish, 27 DirecTV and 5/705 HD Xfinity), with live streaming available on CBS Sports Golazo Network via Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com, and Pluto TV.

Monterey Bay has taken four out of a possible six points from its last two matches, both on the road against strong Western Conference opponents in Phoenix and Sacramento. With the Club's third campaign winding down, fans can view these impressive back-to-back performances as potential insight into both new head coach Jordan Stewart's style of play and the direction of the club as a whole. With two matches left to play this season, the Crisp-and-Kelp will aim to finish on a high note and build momentum heading into Stewart's first full offseason at the helm, with high hopes for a promising 2025.

In the Union's most recent match against Sacramento, 19-year-old Xavi Gnaulati scored his first goal for Monterey Bay and the third of his professional career thus far with a blast from nearly 25 yards out. In addition to helping earn Monterey Bay a good result on the road, the goal was also voted by fans as the USL Championship's Goal of the Week for Week 32.

The previous meeting between Monterey Bay F.C. and Colorado Springs took place earlier this season on June 29, with Switchbacks FC securing a 1-0 victory at Weidner Field. Interestingly in the all-time head-to-head, the home team has won every match in the series so far. With three matches having already been played in Colorado Springs, Switchbacks FC currently has the slight edge heading into the weekend with three wins to Monterey Bay's two (3-2-0).

Monterey Bay F.C. vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024; 7:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Clear and 60 degrees

2024 Records

Monterey Bay F.C. (8-14-10, 34 pts, 11th West); Colorado Springs (13-12-7, 46 pts, 4th West)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.