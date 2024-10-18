Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Kicks off Final Regular Season Homestand against New Mexico

The Black and Orange placed themselves on the verge of clinching a Playoff Berth after their first ever win at Southwest University Park in a 2-0 defeat of El Paso Locomotive FC on Wednesday, October 16. Now the County Boys return home on Saturday, October 19 at 7:00 PM for Fiesta de Fútbol Night against New Mexico United, presented by Taqueria Hoy, where another positive result (or help elsewhere) could see their ticket booked to the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs...

THE WEST RUNS THROUGH ALBUQUERQUE

New Mexico United enter Saturday's contest in 1st place in the Western Conference and have locked up the top seed in the Western Conference ahead of the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs. It is the first time in their club's history that United will enter the playoffs with home field advantage after their 1-1 draw with FC Tulsa, combined with Sacramento Republic FC's draw against Memphis 901 FC last Saturday. New Mexico's dominance at home (11-3-2) has been well documented, but what has flown somewhat under the radar is their road record. They have the second most road victories in the league and the most road victories in the West (7). Forward Greg Hurst leads New Mexico with 11 goals on the season and forward Mukwelle Akale leads the team in assists (5) and chances created (42).

2024 Regular Season Record: 18-10-4 (1st in USL-C Western Conference)

Goals Scored: 44 I Goals Allowed: 41 I Clean Sheets: 8

Players to Watch

F Mukwelle Akale

F Greg Hurst

CONTINÚA LA FIESTA EN NUESTRA CASA

Orange County SC put themselves on the doorstep of the playoffs in a 2-0 victory over El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park on Wednesday. Forward Ethan Zubak opened the scoring with his 10th goal of the season, and fourth goal in as many matches. Substitute Cameron Dunbar added an insurance marker, his second goal of the season. Forward Bryce Jamison tallied his third assist on the season on the match's opening goal and midfielder Seth Casiple provided his fourth assist of the season, placing him atop the team leaderboard. It was the first ever victory of Orange County SC on the road in El Paso, and it could not have come at a more perfect time. It extended their unbeaten streak to six matches and moved their Magic Number to 3. Any combination of a win, a draw and San Antonio FC failing to take victory in Louisville, or a loss and an SAFC loss to LouCity will be enough for the County Boys to claim a playoff spot. They have won their previous three home matches and have allowed just one goal on this unbeaten run.

Players to Watch

F Bryce Jamison

D Markus Nakkim

All-time record

Orange County SC is 2-3-2 all-time against New Mexico United

Previous Matchup: 2024 USL Championship

New Mexico United 2 - 0 Orange County SC (Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park, Albuquerque, NM)

Scoring Summary: Ashton Miles - OG 50' (NMU), Abdi Mohamed 73' (NMU)

VAMOS A LA FIESTA DE FÚTBOL

Orange County SC returns home to Championship Stadium on Saturday, October 19 as they face New Mexico United at 7:00 PM on Fiesta de Fútbol Night, presented by Taqueria Hoy, the Official Taco of OCSC! We will have various activations celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month throughout the night, including a halftime performance from Ballet Folklorico Nueva Generacion of Santa Ana! Tickets are going fast, so grab yours here today!

GO ALL IN FOR 2025!

34 cities, with one club to unite them all! Go All In on the 2025 Orange County SC season by placing a Season Ticket Holder deposit! For $34.01, you can unlock exclusive benefits like private parties, your very own entry to The Champ and merchandise discounts! For the full list of benefits and more information, go to orangecountysoccer.com/season-tickets!

THE KITS ARE HERE!

The 2024 County Roads and Owners kits from our official outfitter at hummel are now back in stock! Our jet black kit features a road map of Orange County in orange on the front of the kit and our Owners kit with names of our owners in orange wave patterned accents on a bone colored kit are now back in stock in all sizes. Grab your County Roads kit and Owners kit along with the rest of our kit line at the stadium on Saturday or at ocscshop.com today, and Rep the County!

