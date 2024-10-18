Celebrate Fan Appreciation Week with Your Favorite Soccer Club
October 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Ahead of the 2024 regular season finale, Republic FC is saying thank you to its passionate supporters with Fan Appreciation Week, a week-long celebration full of giveaways, discounts, and contests. Tune into the club's social channels for daily opportunities to win exclusive merchandise as well as match tickets and autographed memorabilia.
Pro Shop Discounts
Monday, Oct. 21 (online only): take an additional 50% off sale items
Tuesday, Oct. 22: Enjoy 30% off hummel, including jerseys
Wednesday, Oct. 23: 30% off hats and beanies
Thursday, Oct. 24: Gear up for fall and winter with 30% off outerwear
Friday, Oct. 25: 30% off s-shirts
Saturday, Oct. 26: get ready for gameday with 30% off the brand-new Saturday Football Club Collection
Shop online at Shop.SacRepublicFC.com or visit us in person at 428 J St. Open Tuesday-Saturday, 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Cap City Crew will be moving throughout the city - from Sac State to Downtown Commons - to get the community pumped up for the October 26 match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks and the club's upcoming playoff campaign.
Giveaways include:
Player-autographed jerseys
Republic FC match tickets
SRFC Pro Shop gift cards
Sky River Casino Dining & Free Play Vouchers
Punch Bowl Social gift cards
Raising Cane's gift baskets
Follow along @SacRepublicFC on Instagram and X for updates and opportunities to participate throughout the week!
