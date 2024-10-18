Celebrate Fan Appreciation Week with Your Favorite Soccer Club

October 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Ahead of the 2024 regular season finale, Republic FC is saying thank you to its passionate supporters with Fan Appreciation Week, a week-long celebration full of giveaways, discounts, and contests. Tune into the club's social channels for daily opportunities to win exclusive merchandise as well as match tickets and autographed memorabilia.

Pro Shop Discounts

Monday, Oct. 21 (online only): take an additional 50% off sale items

Tuesday, Oct. 22: Enjoy 30% off hummel, including jerseys

Wednesday, Oct. 23: 30% off hats and beanies

Thursday, Oct. 24: Gear up for fall and winter with 30% off outerwear

Friday, Oct. 25: 30% off s-shirts

Saturday, Oct. 26: get ready for gameday with 30% off the brand-new Saturday Football Club Collection

Shop online at Shop.SacRepublicFC.com or visit us in person at 428 J St. Open Tuesday-Saturday, 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Cap City Crew will be moving throughout the city - from Sac State to Downtown Commons - to get the community pumped up for the October 26 match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks and the club's upcoming playoff campaign.

Giveaways include:

Player-autographed jerseys

Republic FC match tickets

SRFC Pro Shop gift cards

Sky River Casino Dining & Free Play Vouchers

Punch Bowl Social gift cards

Raising Cane's gift baskets

Follow along @SacRepublicFC on Instagram and X for updates and opportunities to participate throughout the week!

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.