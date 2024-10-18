Detroit City FC Set for Regular Season Home Finale on Saturday, Looking to Clinch a Home Playoff Match

October 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







DETROIT - Detroit City FC will close out the 2024 regular season home schedule this Saturday, facing off against Miami FC in an Eastern Conference battle. Kickoff from Keyworth is set for 4:00 PM EDT. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+ and broadcast locally on CW Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV). Supporters in Michigan can stream the match for free at www.cbsnews.com/detroit.

A win for Detroit City FC would put them on the doorstep of clinching a top-four finish in the USL Championship's Eastern Conference. They would then need Tampa or Indy to drop points later in the evening to secure a first-ever USL Championship Playoff match at home.

DCFC comes into this match off a 0-0 draw against Eastern Conference rival Indy Eleven. It was a struggle in the attacking third for both sides, but both backlines would clinch the clean sheet for both sides.

Detroit City clinched their spot in the 2024 USL Championship playoffs with the draw. This is the third straight year that DCFC has participated in the USL Championship playoffs. In their first-ever appearance in 2022, Le Rouge would fall in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals to Memphis 901 FC 3-1. DCFC would have some more success in 2023, as they would knock out Players Shield winners Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 1-0 in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. They would fall to Louisville City FC in the Eastern Conference Semifinals 4-0.

Miami FC comes into this game in a tough run of form as of late, having not picked up a point in their last six matches. In those six matches, Miami has failed to score a goal. The South Florida-based side is coming off a 4-0 loss to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Center-back Junior Palacios picked up a red card in the 89th minute, meaning he will miss this match against Le Rouge.

On Wednesday, Miami announced the departure of Head Coach Antonio Nocerino. USL Academy Head Coach Marcello Alves will serve as interim head coach for the final two matches of the 2024 season.

While the fight for the final spots in the USL Championship playoffs has clubs within points of each other, Miami FC couldn't be further away from the playoffs. Miami has only picked up 11 points this season, sitting at the bottom of the table, 29 points away from Hartford Athletic, which sits in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

Since Detroit City's 4-0 victory over Miami in late June, Miami has played 15 matches and only picked up 3 points, a 1-0 victory over Monterey Bay FC on August 31st. In those games, Miami has only scored eight goals and conceded 40.

Le Rouge closes out the 2024 regular season next Saturday in San Antonio, facing off against Western Conference opponent San Antonio FC. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Tickets for all Detroit City matches can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

