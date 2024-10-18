FC Tulsa Take on Hartford Athletic on the Clubs Oktoberfest Night

October 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







Standings: FC Tulsa enters the match with a record of 8W-13L-11D, ranking 10th in the Western Conference. Hartford Athletic enters the match with a record of 11W-13L-7D, ranking 11th in the Eastern Conference.

FC Tulsa's Last Match: An exchange of second-half goals saw FC Tulsa draw 1-1 to New Mexico United on Saturday evening at ONEOK Field. New Mexico United forward Jacobo Reyes scored the opener in the 55th minute, generating a shot from the left wing after being set up by a Daniel Bruce header from the center of the 18-yard box. Aaron Bibout posted the equalizer in the 68th minute for FC Tulsa, scoring a volley shot off a cross from Harvey St Clair. With the result, FC Tulsa carries 35 points (8-13-11) while New Mexico United remains atop the Western Conference with 58 points (18-10-4). FC Tulsa capped the full 90 claiming the 10th seed in the conference and awaits a host of Week 32 clashes in establishing footing into next week. New Mexico United churned out 75% of possession and five shot attempts in the opening 20 minutes. The road club nearly etched the scoreboard in the 19th minute as Bruce nailed a shot from the left corner of the goalie box - but was ruled offside. Bruce generated another opportunity in the 37th minute, but missed a low shot, from the ring wing, just left of the goal. Alexis Souahy and Andrew Booth each generated a shot attempt for FC Tulsa in the half, coming in the 35th and 40th minute, respectively. FC Tulsa sparked its first shot on target six minutes into the second half with Aaron Bibout taking a strike at the left wing, but was blocked. New Mexico United responded in the following moments, with Reyes finding nylon four minutes later. The goal marked the 24-year-old's fifth of the season. FC Tulsa notched the match-tying goal in the 68th minute as St Clair dribbled to the left baseline, pulling the defense with him, before delivering a right-footed cross to Bibout - who cashed in with a volley shot to the top-right of the goal. Playing the aggressor, FC Tulsa fired five shots in stoppage time, including three in the final 30 seconds. The patch saw Diogo Pacheco and Patrick Seagrist blocked before goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda launched a shot from the center of the 18-yard-box, but missed high.

Last Match-Up Against Hartford Athletic: FC Tulsa were problematic for Hartford Athletic from minute one, taking seven shots in the first half and managing to convert three of them. They knew they had something to prove during this match up, walking out of 2023 with three road points. Marcus Epps opened the scoring for FC Tulsa in the 5th minute, leaving the defenders speechless, questioning an offside since he got there so quickly. A phenomenal curving ball to the left edge of the box from Tommy McCabe. In the 9th minute, Blaine Ferri doubled that after slipping one past the keeper, thanks to a clean pass into the box from Epps. Moses Dyer made it three with less than 20 minutes on the clock - set up perfectly in front goal from a one-touch cross by the club's leader in assists Marcus Epps! Immediately after the return of play from making several tactical changes, Hartford was able to take advantage of a slip up by Austin Wormell to get within two after 30 minutes. Seven assists come the end of the season for Marcus Epps, leading the way for the side. Also taking second place in goals scored with a total of nine over 34 games. Completely shutting out Hartford's chances of a comeback, Angel Bernal posted his debut goal for FC Tulsa in the 63rd minute, assisted by Moses Dyer. Another debut goal came from Nate Worth in the 82nd minute - a cut back from Patrick Seagrist gave the youngster the opportunity to shine, well deserved from his performances in the back end of the season. A cracking five goals scored for Tulsa tonight, tied for an FC Tulsa record for the most goals scored during a game, with seven big chances created.

Players to Watch: FC Tulsa's players to watch this match are Defender Arthur Rogers and Defender Bradley Bourgeois. Rogers was an off season acquisition from USL League One side Northern Colorado Hailstorm. He came to Tulsa off back-to-back Defender of the Year awards. Since joining FC Tulsa he started the first eight matches at Right Back before missing 133 days with injury. He got his first minutes back from injury in the September match against Rhode Island FC and came off the bench in the next three matches. He was back in the starting eleven in last week's match against New Mexico and played 57 minutes. This season Rogers has two assists, two shots, 295 passes, 25 clearances, three blocks, and four interceptions. Defender Bradley Bourgeois, who FC Tulsa fans know well, became the all time leader in appearances, starts and minutes played for FC Tulsa earlier this season. In the 2024 season, he has been an integral part of the defense. He has played in 28 matches this season and wears the captain's band. Coming into this match Bourgeois has 113 clearances, 28 blocks, 20 interceptions and 21 tackles. He has also won 99 duels and 63 aerial duels this season.

Hartford Athletics players to watch this match are Forward Mamadou Dieng and Forward Nichee Ngalina. Dieng leads Hartford in goals this season with 10. His goals came off 50 shots, 28 of which were on target. Ngalina is second to Dieng in goals with eight, coming off 54 shots. He also leads the team in assists, with four, and chances created, with 28.

Up Next: FC Tulsa returns to ONEOK Field on October 26th to take on Monterey Bay F.C. at 7:00pm. Put those halloween costumes on and head to ONEOK Field for the final home match of the 2024 regular season plus stick around after the final whistle for post match fireworks! For tickets visit, fctulsa.com/single-match-tickets/

