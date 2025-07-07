Late PENALTY Decisions in Nashville & San Diego + Messi Hat Trick Ruled Offside: Instant Replay
July 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Hany Mukhtar earned a late penalty kick for Nashville SC to give Nashville the 3 points over the Philadelphia Union. Meanwhile in San Diego, Houston Dynamo attacker Ezequiel Ponce was involved in a couple of late decisions that decided the match against San Diego FC. Andrew Wiebe breaks down all the biggest and most debatable referee decisions from Matchday 22 in this week's Instant Replay!
