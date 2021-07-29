Late Lansing Rally Snaps TinCaps Win Streak

July 29, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps, after taking the first two games of the series, fell on Thursday night to the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland Athletics affiliate) at Jackson Field, 6-3.

The Lugnuts (35-40) opened scoring in the bottom of the first on a sacrifice fly from Lansing catcher Jared McDonald. However, the TinCaps (35-40) took the lead in the top of the third with a three-run inning. Along with an RBI single from second baseman Ethan Skender, center fielder Reinaldo Ilarraza drilled a two-run triple into the right-center field gap, scoring Skender and first baseman Kelvin Alarcon.

After the Fort Wayne offense gifted starter Moises Lugo the lead, he made sure not to relinquish it. The TinCaps right-hander fired five innings, allowing just the one run, striking out five, and not walking a single Lugnuts hitter until his final frame.

The 3-1 TinCaps advantage held until the bottom of the seventh, when the Lugnuts cut their deficit in half on a single from designated hitter Drew Millas to plate third baseman Cobie Vance.

Lansing tied the game in the eighth on back-to-back doubles to lead off the inning, the latter being a run-producing hit from left fielder Patrick McColl. They then took the lead on a sacrifice bunt and a throwing error, and added one more on an RBI double from second baseman Yerdel Vargas. Before the TinCaps recorded a single out in the bottom of the eighth, Lansing plated three runs and had a 5-3 lead. Vance singled to plate Vargas and double-up the 'Caps later in the inning.

Despite the loss, Skender ripped a personal-best three hits, including a triple.

Next Game: Friday, July 30 @ Lansing (7:05 p.m.)

- Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Connor Lehmann

- Lansing Probable Starter: RHP Reid Birlingmair

Watch: MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from July 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.