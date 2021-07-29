Captains Drop Second Straight to Dragons

(Dayton, OH) - The Lake County Captains (39-36) lost their second consecutive game to the Dayton Dragons (41-33) 4-1 on Thursday at Day Air Ballpark.

Dayton got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the second inning. Victor Ruiz reached on an error at third base by Victor Nova to open the inning. A double by James Free sent Ruiz to third with nobody out, then an RBI groundout to second off the bat of Miguel Hernandez put the Dragons on top 1-0.

In the third inning the Dragons added another tally to go up 2-0. Three consecutive singles loaded the bases with nobody out. Garrett Wolforth grounded into a double play for the first two outs of the inning with the Captains trading two outs for a run as Reniel Ozuna came home for the only run of the inning.

A leadoff double by Free opened the fourth inning for the Dragons. The next batter Miguel Hernandez scorched a single up the middle. When

Quentin Holmes threw home, Hernandez went to second. Bryan Lavastida threw back to second trying to nab Hernandez. The throw skipped into center field and snuck under Holmes glove which allowed Free to score from third base. After a Juan Martinez single pushed Hernandez to thijrd, Quin Cotton produced a sacrifice fly to left field that drove in Hernandez to push Daytons lead to 4-0.

Lake County scratched across a run in the top of the eighth inning. Brayan Rocchio walked to lead off the inning. He moved to second base on a wild pitch with Lavastida at bat. After a Lavastida pop out, George Valera singled to right field to drive in Rocchio and make the score 4-1, Dayton.

JC Keys (3-0) picked up the win in a spot start for the Dragons. He worked five scoreless innings with three walks and four strikeouts.

Zach Draper (0-1) took the loss for the Captains. He allowed four runs, three earned on seven hits. Draper did not issue a walk and struck out two.

Ricky Karcher (4) earned the save with a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out the side in the ninth to end the game.

Daniel Espino gets the start for the Captains in game three of the six-game series in Dayton. First pitch on Thursday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark.

