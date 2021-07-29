Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Thursday

Thursday, July 29, 2021 l Game # 74

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Lake County Captains (39-35) at Dayton Dragons (40-33)

LH Zach Draper (0-0, 4.50) vs. RH JC Keys (2-0, 6.19)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Indians) in the third game of a six-game series.

2021 Season Series: Lake County 5, Dayton 3. Current Series: Dayton 1, Lake County 1.

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 5, Lake County 3. Jacob Hurtubise delivered a tie-breaking two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Dragons to victory. Francisco Urbaez had tied the game one inning earlier on an RBI double before scoring on a wild pitch to give Dayton a brief lead. James Free had two doubles for Dayton. Hurbubise, Urbaez, Miguel Hernandez, and Garrett Wolforth also had two hits.

Season Highs from Last Game: Most Doubles and Most Extra Base Hits by an Individual: Free, 2 (matches team season high in both categories).

Current Series: The Dragons are 1-1 in the current series with Lake County. Dayton is batting .319 in the series and averaging 4.5 runs per game. The team ERA in the series is 5.00. The Dragons have committed four errors in the two games.

Trade: The Dragons saw starting pitcher Noah Davis depart on Wednesday after he was traded by the Cincinnati Reds to the Colorado Rockies organization and assigned to the Spokane Indians. Davis and another minor league pitcher, Case Williams, went to the Rockies organization in exchange for major league relief pitcher Mychal Givens. Davis is the first Dayton player to be traded during the season since the Reds sent pitcher Franderlyn Romero to the Orioles on May 24, 2016. The last players acquired in trades during the season and assigned to the Dragons were Aneurys Zabala, from the Dodgers, on July 4, 2018 and Lorenzo Cedrola, from Boston, two days earlier on July 2, 2018.

Playoff Race: The Dragons currently trail Cedar Rapids by one and one-half games in the race for the #2 seed in the 2021 post-season.

Player Notes

Francisco Urbaez has an active 34-game on-base streak. Urbaez ranks second in the league in both on-base percentage at .434 and batting average at .342. Urbaez is fifth in the league in OPS at .914. Urbaez is batting .364 over his last 47 games since May 29 to rank third in all of full-season Professional Baseball (150 teams; MLB and MiLB) over that time period.

Victor Ruiz is batting .326 with 11 doubles over his last 25 games to raise his average from .213 to .274.

Miguel Hernandez is batting .382 with 12 RBI over his last 15 games to raise his average from .241 to .275.

Jacob Hurtubise is batting .361 over his last 12 games.

Alex McGarry is batting .321 over his last nine games.

Quin Cotton is batting .400 over his last six games.

Juan Martinez is batting .400 over his last five games.

Garrett Wolforth has gone 5 for 14, .357, with two triples in three games since joining the Dragons.

Team Notes

BATTING: The Dragons current team batting average of .250 would surpass their full-season average in each of the last four years. They last topped that mark when they batted .251 in 2015.

July: The Dragons are batting .263 in the month of July to rank third in the league, but they rank 10th in runs per game at 4.21. They lead the league in runners left on base in July with 186. They have hit only seven home runs in July to rank 12th in the league (the #11 team has 17). Francisco Urbaez leads the team in batting in July at .379 with a 1.027 OPS. Victor Ruiz is hitting .303 in July. Quin Cotton is hitting .299...The team ERA in July is 5.34, 12th (last) in the league.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Fri., July 30 (7:08 p.m.): Lake County RH Daniel Espino (0-2, 6.00) at Dayton LH Jacques Pucheu (3-1. 4.20) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sat., July 31 (7:08 p.m.): Lake County RH Hunter Gaddis (2-6, 5.26) at Dayton RH Carson Spiers (3-1, 3.94) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sun., August 1 (2:08 p.m.): Lake County RH Mason Hickman (5-5, 5.01) at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-4, 5.27) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

