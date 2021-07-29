Cedar Rapids Blasts Past Wisconsin

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. - Max Smith and Matt Wallner hit two-run home runs in the sixth inning Wednesday to put the Cedar Rapids Kernels ahead for good within a 9-6 victory over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Cedar Rapids (42-32) secured a 2-0 series lead and collected three total two-run blasts in the rain-shortened, eight-inning win.

Wednesday's scoring started with back-to-back Kernels double during the second. Yunior Severino kept the inning alive with his two-bagger, and Jair Camargo added a two-base hit of his own to give Cedar Rapids an early 1-0 lead.

The Timber Rattlers (35-38) surged in front, 3-1, within the third inning. Je'Von Ward's two-out, bases-clearing double drove in Kekai Rios, Chad McClanahan, and Korry Howell.

Cedar Rapids briefly regained the lead in the top of the fifth. Edouard Julien's two-run homer to right-center field evened the score, and Wander Javier pushed the Kernels to a 4-3 lead on an RBI triple. However, Thomas Dillard turned Wisconsin's deficit into a 5-4 lead by lifting a two-run clout to left-center field.

During the sixth, Smith and Wallner provided the strong Kernels response. Smith launched his two-run shot over the wall in center field. Wallner crushed his two-run round-tripper beyond the right-field fence for an 8-5 advantage. He is averaging approximately 12 plate appearances per Wallner wallop with a career-high nine home runs in just 26 outings this year.

Both teams scored within the eighth inning to set the margin at 9-6 Cedar Rapids. Alex Isola delivered a sacrifice fly for the Kernels, and Joe Gary Jr. tallied an unearned run for the Timber Rattlers during a Rios single coupled with an error. Rain halted play immediately following the inning's conclusion, and the game was called after a 30-minute delay.

Derek Molina (6-1) was awarded his team-high sixth win of the season, and Osiris German followed with a rain-shortened, two-inning save. Taylor Floyd (3-2) allowed the four sixth-inning runs during a losing decision.

Coming up, the Kernels and the Timber Rattlers will meet at 7:05 p.m. Thursday. Cedar Rapids southpaw Tyler Watson (2-0, 1.87) is scheduled to pitch against Wisconsin right-hander Joey Matulovich (0-0, -.-- ERA). Broadcast coverage with Chris Kleinhans-Schulz can be heard on www.kernels.com.

