Huge 2-Out Rally in the 10th Wins It for SB

July 29, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - South Bend Cubs News Release







Around and around the South Bend Cubs (33-40) went with two outs in the 10th inning, plating seven runs and knocking off the Quad Cities River Bandits (47-25) in extra innings, 11-4.

Matteo Bocchi went the first four innings, allowing two runs and exiting with the Cubs in a 2-0 hole.

The Cubs offense would take their first lead of the series in the fifth inning, scoring three runs on three hits. With one out Josue Huma walked and then Edmond Americaan doubled. Huma scored on a wild pitch and a groundout to short off the bat of Delvin Zinn scored Americaan to tie the game, 2-2. With two outs and no one on base Yonathan Perlaza doubled and then scored two pitches later on a Tyler Durna single. The double for Perlaza made it seven straight games with a base hit for him, the longest streak for a South Bend Cub this year.

In the fourth South Bend added a run on a double steal with an errant throw to second that allowed Huma to score from second without the ball being put in play.

Up 4-2, the River Bandits came back and tied the game with two solo-homers in the seventh inning from Tucker Bradley and Nathan Eaton respectively.

The game remained 4-4 into extras. D.J. Artis pinch ran for Perlaza at second to start the inning and was still there after an infield single from Durna. But Nathan Webb then got back-to-back strikeouts of Nelson Velazquez and Bryce Ball. Now there were still two on base but now two away.

That's when Cubs went to town.

Jake Slaughter gave the Cubs back the lead with an RBI single back up the middle that scored Artis from second. After a walk to Dean Nevarez, Huma broke the game open with a bases-clearing triple that scored three and made it 8-4. Just a couple pitches later Webb sent one to the backstop that scored Huma.

With no one on base and two outs Americaan continued the inning with a single which proved the end of the line for Webb. The River Bandits then brought in Gavin Stupienski, a catcher, to pitch. He gave up a two-run homer to Zinn, the first batter he faced. Artis, who entered the game as a pinch runner to start the inning then followed with a single, the sixth-straight batter to reach base with two outs.

The win evened up the series 1-1 and put an end to the Cubs four-game losing streak.

Next up: Blake Whitney (0-0, 2.70 ERA) takes the hill for the Cubs in game three against Charlie Neuweiler (0-1, 4.87 ERA) of the River Bandits. First pitch is at 7:30 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from July 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.