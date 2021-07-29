Armenteros Placed on Temporarily Inactive List
July 29, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster change today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:
- Outfielder Lazaro Armenteros placed on Temporarily Inactive List
Armenteros, 22, is slashing .205/.273/.276 with nine doubles and four home runs in 40 games with the Lugnuts. He was signed as an international free agent from La Habana, Cuba, on July 2, 2016.
The Lugnuts (34-40) play the third game in a six-game series tonight against the Fort Wayne TinCaps (High-A - San Diego; 35-39) at 7:05 p.m. at Jackson® Field™. For more information visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.
