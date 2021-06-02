Late Inning Heroics Lead to Walk-Off Patriots Win

June 2, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Isiah Gilliam of the Somerset Patriots prepares to chuck his bat

(Somerset Patriots) Isiah Gilliam of the Somerset Patriots prepares to chuck his bat(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots (18-7) scored five unanswered runs from the seventh inning on to defeat the Reading Fightin Phils (4-22) 5-4 at TD Bank Ballpark on Wednesday night.

Trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Diego Castillo tied up the game with a two-run home run (3) to force extra innings. That set the stage for Isiah Gilliam's walk-off RBI single to center field in the tenth.

"I saw the whole infield come in and I thought 'let's get a little elevation,'" Gilliam said in the postgame press conference. "I think the pitcher was trying to go for a groundball pitch. He left it a little elevated. I think the pitch was middle in and it was almost like a two-strike defensive swing, even though I had one strike on me. So it worked out in my favor tonight."

Rehabbing New York Yankees hurler Zack Britton made the start and threw 27 pitches (15 for strikes) in his inning of work. He gave up an early two-run homer to Nick Matera (4) and struck out two of the five batters he faced.

"I feel good physically. My arm is getting stronger," Britton said after his appearance. "The next step is continuing to sharpen my stuff and command."

Reading added a run on a wild pitch and another on a sacrifice fly by Bryson Stott.

Somerset's pitchers struck out 17 batters, including ten by Glenn Otto in his six innings of work after coming in relief of Britton. Carlos Espinal added two scoreless innings and three strikeouts before handing the ball to Greg Weissert (W, 1-1) for the last frame.

Zach Warren (L, 0-1) took the loss after he allowed an unearned run in 0.1 innings pitched.

The Patriots and Phils continue the series on Thursday night with a 7:05 pm game at TD Bank Ballpark.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from June 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.