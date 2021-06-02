Yard Goats Drop Pitchers' Duel 2-1

Hartford, CT - Bowie starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez was impressive in his Double-A debut, as he and reliever Kevin Smith combined to hold the Yard Goats to one run in a 2-1 victory on Wednesday evening at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford. The former first round pick was reached for a run in the first inning on Coco Montes RBI double but then settled down and only allowed two hits over the next four innings while registering eight strikeouts. Reliever Kevin Smith worked the final four innings and permitted just three hits and had seven strikeouts. Hartford starter Karl Kauffmann only surrendered a pair of unearned runs in four innings. The Baysox won their sixth consecutive game and have the best record in the league at 19-5. Jameson Hannah had two hits for the Yard Goats, including a double.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the first inning off Bowie starter Grayson Rodriguez. Coco Montes cracked a two out double to the gap in left center field, scoring Elehuris Montero and giving Hartford a 1-0 lead. It was Montes' team-leading 15th double.

The Baysox took a 2-1 lead with two runs in the top of the second inning as they rallied after an error. Hartford starter Karl Kauffmann retired two of the first three batters of the inning before Cayden Grenier reached on a fielding error. Terrin Vavra followed with a line drive single to center field, scoring Johnny Rizer and tying the game at 1-1. Next, Joey Ortiz hit a soft single on the left side of the infield, allowing Grenier to score and give Bowie a 2-1 lead.

Both bullpens were outstanding as Yard Goats relievers Brian Gonzalez, Julian Fernandez, Reagan Todd and Tate Scioneaux did not allow a single run over the final five innings, and combined for nine strikeouts. Lefty Kevin Smith worked around three singles and a walk over the final four innings to register his first save.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series on Thursday night (7:05 PM) against the Bowie Baysox at Dunkin' Donuts Park. RHP Garrett Schilling will start for the Yard Goats while RHP Ofelky Peralta will pitch for Bowie. Tickets are available and the game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9 FM and newsradio1410.iheart.com.

