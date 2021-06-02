Frisbee Named Double-A Northeast Pitcher of the Month

RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond Flying Squirrels right-hander Matt Frisbee has been named the Double-A Northeast Pitcher of the Month for May, Minor League Baseball announced on Wednesday.

Frisbee went 4-1 with a 1.24 ERA over five starts in May. For the month, he led all of MiLB in WHIP (0.41), ranked second in BAA (.112) and second in innings pitched (29.0). He also ranked fourth in Double-A in ERA (1.24), tied for first in wins (4) and led the level in innings pitched, BAA and WHIP.

In the Double-A Northeast, Frisbee led the circuit in ERA, wins, inning pitched, BAA and WHIP. He also ranked seventh in strikeouts (32) and ninth in winning percentage (.800).

The Asheville, N.C. native opened the season with 11.0 consecutive scoreless innings across his first two starts. On May 13, Frisbee combined with Joey Marciano, Matt Seelinger and Patrick Ruotolo to hold the Harrisburg Senators hitless, the first nine-inning no-hitter in Flying Squirrels history.

On Sunday at Reading, Frisbee, closed out the month setting a season high in innings pitched (7.0) and strikeouts (8). After allowing a single in the first inning, Frisbee retired the next 21 batters in order to earn his fourth win.

Frisbee, 24, was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 15th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of UNC Greensboro. He was also named Double-A Northeast Pitcher of the Week for May 10-16.

