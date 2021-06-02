Sea Dogs to Become the Red Snappers

Johan Mieses of the Portland Sea Dogs with a big swing

(Portland Sea Dogs)

Portland, Maine - In celebration of National Hot Dog Month (July), the Portland Sea Dogs will become the Maine Red Snappers, presented by Kayem, on Saturday, July 24th when the Sea Dogs host the Harrisburg Senators at 6:00 PM.

The name change pays homage to Maine's iconic red hot dog. Known for their bright red color and snap from the natural casing, Maine's red snapper hot dogs are traditionally served in a split top New England style hot dog bun. The red hot dogs have been the go-to hot dog for many Mainers for over 100 years.

As part of the night, the team will wear specially designed Red Snapper jerseys and hats. The Maine Red Snappers logo features an outline of the state of Maine in the background, with a red hot dog in a split top New England style bun holding a baseball bat and wearing a Maine trapper hat. This logo will be featured on the hat, which is navy with a red brim. The jerseys will be white with "Red Snappers" spelled across the front. The Red Snapper font features hot dog-shaped lettering with grill marks. The logo will also be featured on the sleeve of the jerseys. The sleeves also feature a red crosshatch pattern which resembles the traditional paper tray in which hot dogs are frequently served. The piping around the neck, buttons, and sleeves features red hot dog links.

The game will feature red snapper/ hot dog-themed promotions. Of course, there will be plenty of red snappers for fans to enjoy at the game.

Maine Red Snapper merchandise including on-field hats, adjustable hats, and various t-shirts are now available for sale at the Hadlock Field Souvenir Store and online at seadogs.com.

Tickets for the Maine Red Snappers game on July 24th and all Sea Dogs home games are available for purchase online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500. Adult ticket prices range between $11.00 -$13.00 for advance sales. Child and senior ticket prices range between $8.00 and $11.00.

To celebrate the launch of the Maine Red Snappers, the Sea Dogs are providing 100 red snapper box lunches today to the staff at the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital.

Additionally, the Sea Dogs will be selling $1.00 red snappers from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM today (June 2nd) on the front plaza at Hadlock Field, while supplies last. Fans can stop by, enjoy lunch and be one of the first to pick up some Maine Red Snappers merchandise.

The Sea Dogs previously rebranded to the Maine Whoopie Pies, honoring Maine's official state treat in 2019. The Maine Whoopie Pies, presented by Trademark Federal Credit Union, will make a return to the field in 2021 on Friday, August 27th.

The Sea Dogs will also take to the field as the Alces de Maine on Thursday, September 9th as part of Minor League Baseball's Hispanic fan engagement initiative, Copa de la Diversión or "Fun Cup."

