Cruz Mashes Four Hits in 9-4 Win

RICHMOND, VA. - Oneil Cruz hit his fifth home run of the season as part of a four-hit day at the plate to lead Altoona's 9-4 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Wednesday afternoon at The Diamond.

Ji-Hwan Bae led off the game with an infield single and then Cruz smashed a 3-2 offering from Trenton Toplikar over the wall in left-center to take an early 2-0 lead. The 22-year-old added an RBI single in the third inning, reached on an infield single in the seventh inning and drove in his fourth run of the day in the eighth inning with a single to help the Curve put away the win.

Cruz finished the day 4-for-5 with four runs batted in and a season-high three stolen bases. Cruz extended his hit streak to seven straight games in which he's batting 11-for-30 (.367) with one double, one triple, three home runs and ten runs batted with five stolen bases.

The Curve built an early 5-0 lead in support of Travis MacGregor who did not allow a hit into the fifth inning until Ryan Howard knocked a two-run homer that Daniel Amaral nearly pulled back from over the left field wall. Macgregor rallied back to finish the fifth inning and pick up his first win of the season. In five innings he allowed one hit, two walks and struck out five on 71 pitches, 46 strikes.

David Villar hit another two-run homer for Richmond in the sixth inning off Cam Vieaux to make it 5-4, before Vieaux delivered a scoreless seventh inning and Will Gardner and Hunter Stratton locked down the win with scoreless innings in relief.

Altoona put the game away with a four-run rally in the eighth inning against Luis Marte. Amaral began the inning with a single and Jonah Davis tripled him in with a line drive shot to right-center. Raul Hernandez singled in Davis with a flare to center field and after a fly out by Canaan Smith-Njigba, Bae followed with a single to put runners at the corners and Oneil Cruz singled home a run to make 8-4. After a walk to Rodolfo Castro, Mason Martin drove in his second run of the season with a sacrifice fly to make it 9-4.

Jonah Davis finished the game 1-for-3 with two walks and recorded his third triple of the season, which is tied for the most in the Double-A Northeast League. Bae, Cruz and Hernandez each recorded multi-hit games in the victory.

The Curve continue their six-game series at The Diamond in Richmond, VA on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. RHP Noe Toribio (1-1, 4.67) will make his fifth start of the season, Richmond will start RHP Caleb Kilian (0-0, 2.25).

