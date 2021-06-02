Wiseman's Slam Lifts Senators

June 2, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







Rhett Wiseman hit a grand slam in the second leading the Senators to a 5-0 lead which eventually led to the Senators beating Portland 6-5. The win snapped the Sens five-game losing streak. The teams have split the first two games of the six-game series.

ON CAPITAL HILL

Mario Sanchez went 5.2 innings, the first four without allowing a hit, before giving up four runs in the fifth inning. He earned the win though, his first this season. Mario struck out four and walked one in the outing.

Nick Wells inherited a first and second two out situation in the sixth retiring Grant Williams to strand the runners. He allowed a two-out run in the seventh.

Jhon Romero tossed a scoreless 1.1 innings striking out three of the five batters he faced.

Frankie Bartow earned his fifth save on the season by stranding the tying run at first base with striking out the final three batters in the ninth.

WITH THE GAVEL

Rhett Wiseman hit a grand slam in the second inning, his second home run in as many games for the Senators.

Drew Mendoza hit a solo home run in the sixth, his fourth HR on the season. His run was the difference in the game.

Cole Freeman homered leading off the game and singled and scored in the second inning.

Nick Banks and Jakson Reetz both doubled for the Sens.

FILIBUSTERS

Ian Sagdal left the game after a swing and miss in the first inning. The Senators had five extra-base hits in the game, two doubles and three home runs. Cole Freeman threw out a runner at the plate in the fifth inning.

ON DECK

The Senators and Portland Sea Dogs play game three of a six-game series Thursday night at FNB Field at 6:30 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:10 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from June 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.