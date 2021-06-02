RubberDucks vs. SeaWolves June 2nd Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

June 2, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - Due to inclement weather, the Wednesday, June 2nd game between the Akron RubberDucks and the Erie SeaWolves scheduled for 6:35 p.m. has been postponed, with the makeup game as part of a doubleheader on Friday, June 4, beginning 5:30 p.m. Gates will open for fans on Friday, June 4 at 4:30 p.m. All fans who hold tickets to tonight's game can exchange them for a ticket for the second Bark in the Park night on August 18th or to any 2021 RubberDucks home game, based on availability, as outlined in the RubberDucks' rainout policy.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians.

