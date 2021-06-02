June 2, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

MAINE RED SNAPPERS - In celebration of National Hot Dog Month (July), the Portland Sea Dogs will become the Maine Red Snappers, presented by Kayem, on Saturday, July 24th when the Sea Dogs host the Harrisburg Senators at 6:00 PM. The name change pays homage to Maine's iconic red hot dog. Known for their bright red color and snap from the natural casing, Maine's red snapper hot dogs are traditionally served in a split top New England style hot dog bun. The red hot dogs have been the go-to hot dog for many Mainers for over 100 years. As part of the night, the team will wear specially designed Red Snapper jerseys and hats. The Maine Red Snappers logo features an outline of the state of Maine in the background, with a red hot dog in a split top New England style bun holding a baseball bat and wearing a Maine trapper hat.

CASTELLANOS HOMERS A WIN - It was a pitcher's duel last night in the first game of the six-game series in Harrisburg. Tied 1-1 in the top of the eighth inning, Pedro Castellanos belted his third home run of the season to left field which turned out to be the winning run for the Sea Dogs.

CRAWFORD CARVES UP HARRISBURG - Kutter Crawford was stellar in his start last night. He tossed 5.0 innings allowing one run on one hit (solo home run in the third inning) while walking two and striking out six. The bullpen then continued to shutout the Senators and allowed just one hit in 4.0 innings. The two-hits allowed by Sea Dogs pitching is the fewest amount of hits they have allowed in a game this season.

MIESES MOVES UP - Before tonight's game, the Minor League Baseball home run leader has been promoted to Triple-A Worcester. He finishes his time with the Sea Dogs batting .286 with 11 home runs, three doubles, 22 RBI and 19 runs scored. He leads the Northeast League in slugging percentage (.714).Â

ON THE MOUND - AJ Politi will make his sixth start of the season tonight. He last pitched 5/27 vs Hartford and tossed a career-high 6.0 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking one and striking out seven. He was also awarded his first win of the season.

