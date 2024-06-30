Late-Game Heroics Hand Y'alls Home Stretch Win

June 30, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (20-24), presented by Towne Properties, nabbed the series win against the Gateway Grizzlies (24-20) with a 5-4 thriller on Sunday afternoon.

This was a solid performance by both teams, but the Florence pitching came together to hold Gateway back, and the bats came up strong in clutch moments.

Starter Jonaiker Villalobos tossed five innings -- escaping a bases loaded-no out jam in his final frame -- allowing two runs on nine hits with three strikeouts. Y'alls fans saw the professional debut of Dante Chirico, allowing one unearned run in one inning, walking a pair. Cam Pferrer nabbed the win with two innings of one run-baseball, letting up two hits, and striking out two, as well. Alex Wagner has rotated into the closer role for Flo, and his one-hit ninth inning earned him the save.

Left fielder Ed Johnson marked a clutch hit in the eighth inning to bring home the game-winning run, finishing 1-for-3 with 1 RBI, and 1 BB. First baseman Zade Richardson bashed a pair of doubles in his first two at-bats. Right fielder Hank Zeisler knocked an RBI triple to complement his other RBI, a third inning sacrifice fly. Center fielder Blaze O'Saben continued his hitting streak to nine games; the 2024 NAIA Player of the Year has recorded a hit in every Frontier League game in which he has appeared.

The Y'alls get their first off-day in two weeks on Monday before heading out east for their longest road stretch of the season with three games in Washington, three in New York, and the final three in New Jersey.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.