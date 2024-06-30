'Cats Secure Second Sweep of the Season

AUGUSTA, NJ - The Tri-City ValleyCats (22-23) swept the Sussex County Miners (14-30) with a 7-1 victory on Sunday at Skylands Stadium.

Tri-City opened the scoring in the first. Jaxon Hallmark hit an infield single against Kellen Brothers, and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Dylan Broderick then walked. Oscar Campos singled in a run, and Broderick moved to third. Ian Walters picked up an RBI groundout to put the ValleyCats on top, 2-0.

Tri-City continued its attack in the fourth. Chris Burgess singled, and Tyson Gingerich reached on an error from Oraj Anu. Robbie Merced belted his third homer of the season, and second of the road trip to provide the ValleyCats with a 5-0 advantage.

Sussex County got on the board in the bottom of the fourth. Tony Gomez singled off Dan Beebe, and Gavin Stupienski walked. Anu plated Gomez with a single to cut the deficit to 5-1.

Burgess greeted Jose Ledesma Jr. with a single in the sixth. Merced doubled, and Burgess went to third. Hallmark lifted a sac fly to bring in Burgess. Broderick knocked in Merced with a double to give Tri-City a 7-1 lead.

Beebe (2-1) earned the win. He hurled 7.2 innings of one-run ball, yielding five hits, walking two, and striking out two. Austin Dill entered in after Beebe, and pitched 1.1 scoreless innings to hand the ValleyCats their second sweep of the year.

Brothers (1-4) received the loss. He pitched five frames, allowing five runs, four earned on five hits, walking two, and striking out three.

Tri-City begins a three-game series with the Québec Capitales on Tuesday, July 2 nd. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 7 | SUSSEX COUNTY 1

W: Dan Beebe (2-1)

L: Kellen Brothers (1-4)

Time of Game: 2:26

Attendance: 1,114

