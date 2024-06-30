Armbruester Pitches ThunderBolts to Sweep

CRESTWOOD, IL - Will Armbruester carried a shutout into the seventh inning and the ThunderBolts did enough offensively to capture a 3-1 win over the Evansville Otters at Ozinga Field Sunday afternoon, completing their first sweep of the year.

Armbruester and Evansville starter Terance Marin engaged in a pitchers' duel with neither man allowing a run over the first four innings. The Otters (17-28) had the game's first scoring threat in the third when they put runners at first and second with one out but a double play ended the inning.

The ThunderBolts (20-26) broke the tie in the bottom of the fifth as Emmanuel Sanchez hit a leadoff double and Joe Johnson followed with a walk. Both men scored on a Kingston Liniak double, making the score 2-0.

The Bolts added another run in the next inning, thanks to a leadoff two-base hit from Cam Phelts. He was bunted to third and scored on an error.

Evansville got their only run in the top of the seventh. Mason White singled, stole second and scored on a Delvin Zinn single. A walk put the tying run on base but Jack Mahoney got out of the inning to keep the lead at two runs.

Armbruester lasted 6.1 innings, allowing only four hits and one run as he earned the win. Marin, starting his first game of the year for Evansville and his first Frontier League game since 2014, gave up three runs on four hits over six innings and took the loss.

The ThunderBolts begin a six-game road trip on Tuesday with game one of a three-game set at Lake Erie against the Crushers. Michael Barker (1-4, 6.00) gets the game one start for Windy City. First pitch from Crushers Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 CDT and the broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

