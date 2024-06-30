Improvement Game from Knockouts Falls Short; Drop Series to Aigles

BROCKTON, MA - Jacob Carroll went 2 for 4 with two RBI to give Trois-Rivieres a 7-4 victory over New England and complete the three-game sweep on Sunday afternoon at Campanelli Stadium. The Aigles improved to 25-18 while the Knockouts dropped to 12-32.

Prior to the game skipper Jerod Edmondson spoke about how his team can break out of a five game losing skid that they are currently in. "That's professional baseball. You're going to run into good pitchers. You faced a couple of guys that had some good stuff for a couple nights in a row so it is tough to get hits. They've been good [during these] games and we have been on the wrong side for a bunch of them - one or two run games in the last week and a half or so. [In] those games, if one ball bounces one way and we get a big hit and the next thing you know we are winning those games so it's just more stick to the plan and we should be fine."

Knockout Luis Atiles spoke about his instance and his reaction as the ball is coming to him. "So for me I concentrate on three different parts when the ball is coming to home plate. Obviously stage one would be if a guy is going to hit it late towards the play. Stage two would be if he would hit it towards the middle of the field and then obviously if I am playing third. I'm focusing on that stage three when they catch the ball in front and obviously as long as you are in a nice rhythm balancing out on your feet. You're going to be able to react to all of those types of balls."

Trois-Rivieres starting pitcher Osman Gutierrez secured the victor, improving to 4-1 in the season by pitching six solid innings, during which he allowed only three hits and four earned runs, while also demonstrating great control by walking three and striking out four batters. New England's Anderson Comas, pitched a no-decision after pitching 4.1 innings and conceding seven hits, four earned runs, and striking out two batters. Dan Goggin took his third loss of the season. He is now 0-3 in the season after pitching 1.2 innings allowing two hits, one earned runs while walking two and striking out two batters.

Brendon Dadson led off with a base hit towards center field in the second inning. Then, Thomas Green hit a base hit, putting two runners on base with just one out. However, Jacob Carroll popped up to second baseman Jake Boone, and L.P. Pelletier grounded out to second, ending the top of the inning.

In the bottom half of the inning, with one out, Tommy Kretzler hit a single to right field, and then Brady West walked. Both runners advanced to scoring position on a wild pitch. Danny Crossen then hit a sacrifice fly to center field, allowing Kretzler to score and giving New England a 1-0 lead.

Trois-Rivieres came out aggressively in the third. It all started when Raphael Gladu received a walk, and then Luis Curbelo hit a double to left center field, putting two runners in scoring position with nobody out. Dalton Combs then sent a fly ball to center field, allowing Austin White to catch it for a sacrifice fly, tying the score at one run each.

In the fourth inning, Green started off with a base hit up the middle. He then showed off his speed and agility by stealing second and third base. Carroll stepped up next and hit a bloop single to left field, giving the Aigles their first lead of the game with a score of 2-1. Carroll then stole second and advanced to third due to an error by John Cristino. As if that wasn't enough, Carroll took advantage of a wild pitch and scored, further extending Trois-Rivieres' lead.

New England took back the lead by scoring three runs in the fourth. It all started when Cristino walked and Jalen Garcia got hit by a 90-mph pitch on his back, setting the stage with two runners on and no outs. Kretzler then delivered an RBI single to center field, bringing Cristino home. Following that, Kretzler stole second base, putting two runners in scoring position. The momentum continued as Brady West grounded out for an RBI, allowing Kretzler to score. Finally, Crossen hit a sacrifice fly, bringing in another run and putting the Knockouts ahead 4-3.

Brendon Dadson launched his fourth home run of the season in the fifth with an opposite field homer sending the ball 321 feet to left field. Meanwhile, Payton Robertson displayed great baserunning skills by walking, stealing second and third, and then scoring on Carroll's infield hit.

Kretzler hit a double between left and center field with only one out in the sixth inning. Unfortunately, West and Crossen were both retired, ending the inning as Kretzler was left stranded in scoring position.

In the top of the ninth, the Aigles had two runners on base with one out but Dadson grounded out into an inning ending double play.

Roberston singled to left field to begin the ninth and then with one out L.P. Pelletier reached first on an error, allowing Robertson to score. Gladu followed with an RBI double to extend their lead 7-4.

Five different Aigles players managed to get multiple hits, while both Curbelo and Robertson each recorded a single hit. On the other side, for the Knockouts, Kretzler had an impressive three-hit game, and Cristino also connected for a hit.

The Knockouts will pack their bags and voyage on a six-game road trip beginning on Tuesday, playing in Sauget, Illinois against the Gateway Grizzlies. They are back at Campanelli Stadium on July 9th, beginning a six-game homestead against the Tri-City ValleyCats. Tickets for the week can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

