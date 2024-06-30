Titans Sweep Twin Bill, Cap off Perfect Homestand

June 30, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans attempt to complete a double play

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans attempt to complete a double play(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (26-17) capped off a perfect homestand, sweeping Sunday's doubleheader with the New Jersey Jackals (12-31), taking game one by a 3-2 final and winning game two 3-1.

Game One - Ottawa 3, New Jersey 2

In a tight opener to kick off the twin bill, Grant Larson (ND, 3-2) saw a trio of hits in the top of the second lead to the game's opening run. Ryan Ford drove in his third run of the series with an opposite-field base hit to left, making it 1-0.

The Titans took advantage of a leadoff walk against Dylan Sabia (ND, 1-0) - seeing Brendan O'Donnell end up at third with one out. Jackals catcher Frank Nigro attempted to back pick at third - with the toss ending up in left field, allowing the tying run to score.

Jamey Smart knocked in his team leading 33rd run of the season to put the Titans ahead in the fourth - capitalizing on a pair of errors.

The Jackals bounced back in the top of the fifth with runners on the corners - seeing Trent Taylor bounce into a double play - scoring Bryson Parks to tie the contest at two.

Larson gave way to the bullpen in his return from the IL - tossing six quality innings. In his third-straight start against the Jackals, Larson went six - allowing two runs, one earned, on five hits, not walking a batter, and striking out five.

In the top of the seventh, Matt Dallas (win, 3-2), saw the bases load up - when yet another double play ball off the bat off Trent Taylor got the setup man out of the jam, keeping the game tied.

After the Jackals turned things over to their bullpen in the seventh - Lamar Briggs opened up the inning with a double of the wall in right. After Bobby Nichols took over as a pinch runner - Taylor Wright put the winning run 90 feet away with a deep fly ball to centre. On the first pitch to Aaron Casillas, right-hander Ryan Velazquez (loss, 1-0) had his offering go off the mitt of Frank Nigro behind the dish, seeing the winning run score on a passed ball.

Game Two - Ottawa 3, New Jersey 1

Tyler Jandron (win, 5-2) won his fourth-straight start to help the Titans to the doubleheader and series sweep. The lefty allowed five hits - with a third-inning home run causing the lone damage - while also walking one and striking out six in the win.

The Titans needed all their run support in the bottom of the first - courtesy of a two-out rally. AJ Wright and Christian Ibarra clubbed back-to-back doubles to put the Titans ahead 1-0. Later, Lamar Briggs and Jamey Smart extended the lead with RBI singles, making it 3-0.

After cruising early on - Jandron surrendered a leadoff solo shot to Kevin Rolon, seeing the Jackals make it as close as 3-1.

The Jackals made things interesting in the fourth - loading the bases with only one out. Jandron then locked in - striking out Camden Williamson before getting Rolon to line out back to the mound to get the Titans out of the jam.

Erasmo Piñales (save, 12) worked a scoreless and clean seventh, helping the Titans to their fourth series sweep of the month.

The Titans finished June at 17-7 - and are winners of their last six in a row, nine consecutive at home, and 17 of their last 20.

After an off day to celebrate Canada Day on Monday, the Ottawa Titans open a six-game road trip with the first of three against the Schaumburg Boomers on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET from Wintrust Field in Schaumburg, Illinois. Next weekend, the Titans finish interleague play with a three-game series against the Joliet Slammers. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

For information on tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.