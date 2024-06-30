Evansville Swept in Windy City

CRESTWOOD, Ill. - The Evansville Otters were swept by the Windy City ThunderBolts on Sunday in a 3-1 finish at Ozinga Field.

The Otters (17-28) have now dropped five of their last six contests and fall to a season-low 11 games below .500.

The ThunderBolts (20-26) plated two runs in the fifth innings on a double to left which ignited the scoring. In the sixth inning, they scored their final run of the game.

In the seventh frame, the Otters scored their lone run. Mason White led off with a single up the middle. Two batters later, Delvin Zinn singled him in.

Terance Marin (0-1) made his season debut for Evansville today. Pitching in the Mexican League earlier this year, the right-hander took a hard-luck loss in a quality start. He surrendered all three runs on four hits with five strikeouts and one walk across six innings.

Will Armbruester (2-4) took the win, with a quality start of his own.

Grif Hughes had another terrific outing out of the bullpen, tossing in two shutout innings with as many strikeouts. The only baserunner he allowed was thanks to a walk.

Evansville out-hit the ThunderBolts 5-4, but left seven on base the Windy City's two. Zinn and Alec Olund reached base multiple times today.

The Otters have the day off tomorrow to reset before a new series against Joliet. The three game set against the Slammers will conclude the Otters six-game road series. Tuesday's game will begin at 6:35 p.m. CT. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

