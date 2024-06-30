Boomers Surge Past Joliet

June 30, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers used a five-run fifth inning to surge past the Joliet Slammers and break a four-game skid with a 9-3 win in the final game of the weekend series on Sunday.

Joliet opened the scoring in the top of the first. Liam McArthur led off with a triple and scored when the Slammers executed a double steal. A pair of runs in the bottom of the second enabled the Boomers to take the lead. Kyle Fitzgerald stroked a single for the first hit of the game and came in to even the game when Tyler Depreta-Johnson coaxed a bases loaded walk. Alec Craig legged out an infield single to score Aaron Simmons with the go-ahead tally.

Schaumburg scored five times on five hits in the bottom of the fifth to break the game open. Kyle Fitzgerald smacked a two-run single and Aaron Simmons followed with an RBI single on the next pitch. With two outs Depreta-Johnson and Allante Hall both recorded RBI singles to cap the inning and chase Joliet starter Dwayne Marshall with the score 7-1. Joliet drew within 7-3 behind a couple quick runs in the sixth but Aaron Glickstein was able to side step further issues. Fitzgerald logged his third hit in the bottom of the inning to plate Christian Fedko.

Glickstein worked six innings to earn the win and even his record at 3-3, allowing three runs in six innings. Dallas Woolfolk, Dylan Stutsman and Mitch White all worked scoreless frames to polish off the victory. The offense banged out 12 hits as the team reached double figures for the second consecutive contest. Fitzgerald tallied three hits while scoring twice and driving home three. Depreta-Johnson finished with two hits and knocked in three. Simmons reached four times with two hits and two walks.

The Boomers (26-19) continue the homestand on Tuesday when Ottawa Titans visit to commence a three-game series that will cover the Fourth of July. The opener on Tuesday night at 6:30pm is Marvel Superhero Night presented by Camp I Am Me by Illinois Fire Safety Alliance. The Boomers will be in special jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit Camp I Am Me. Tickets for the Tuesday contest and all games including the Fourth of July fun are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.