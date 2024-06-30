FL Recap

Lake Erie Crushers Take the Field

(Lake Erie Crushers) Lake Erie Crushers Take the Field(Lake Erie Crushers)

LAKE ERIE CRUSHES WASHINGTON, TAKES OVER AS WEST LEADER

AVON, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers took down the Washington Wild Things with a big 9-1 victory at Crusher Stadium on Saturday night.

With a series win against the best road team in the Frontier League, the Crushers (28-16) now have a half-game lead in the West. The game started with Washington (27-16) scoring the game's first run with an RBI triple into the gap. The Crushers evened things up in the third with a solo shot from 2B Walner Espinal. C Alfredo Gonzalez was able to put Lake Erie ahead with an RBI single in the fourth. 3B Logan Thomason then pushed the lead to 3-1 with an RBI double in the fifth. In the seventh, the Crushers were able to put some distance between them and the Wild Things, scoring six runs to put the game out of reach. Thomason and Gonzalez both finished with two RBIs in the game while RHP Anthony Escobar earned his fifth win behind 6.2 innings of one-run ball and eight strikeouts. RHP Zach Kirby took the loss for Washington.

The Crushers and Wild Things will finish their head-to-head battle for the divisional lead on Sunday. First pitch for the series finale is set for 2:05 PM EDT.

GRIZZLIES GET EVEN WITH HUGE OFFENSIVE DAY

FLORENCE, KY - After getting blown out on Saturday, the Gateway Grizzlies flipped the script on the Florence Y'alls on Saturday with a convincing 12-1 victory.

The Grizzlies (24-19) came out on a mission, posting four runs in the first inning to take an early lead. The Y'alls' (19-24) troubles were far from over, as they walked in two more runs in the third. RF Peter Zimmerman then put the cap on a five-run third with a two-run double to make it 9-0 Grizzlies. Gateway added another on a Florence error in the fourth inning. The Y'alls were finally able to get on the board in the fifth with a home run, the Grizzlies piled on for two more runs in the eighth to quell any hopes of a comeback. Gateway finished with 12 runs on 10 hits while drawing nine walks. RHP Collin Sullivan was solid for the Grizzlies, only allowing one run across seven innings while punching out eight. Blake Loubier took the loss after only lasting 2.2 innings into his start.

The Grizzlies and Y'alls will play a rubber game on Sunday at 1:07 PM EDT.

SLAMMERS ROLL OVER BOULDERS

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Joliet Slammers blew out of the Schaumburg Boomers 14-5 on Saturday at Wintrust Field.

The Boomers (25-19) have not been able to acquire a second win this week and have now lost four in a row. On the other hand, the Slammers (21-23) are now two games away from a .500 record and have won four of their last five. Joliet came out swinging (literally), registering five runs on six hits while batting around the lineup in the first inning. 3B Victor Nova and C Drew Stengren got their second RBI of the day in the second inning while pushing the lead to 7-0. After another run in the third, the Slammers posted another four in the fourth to make it 11-0, including another RBI from Stengren. Schaumburg got a few runs in the middle innings, but more Joliet offense in the eighth made it all for not. The Boomers were able to post two more runs in the ninth with two outs, but the Slammers ultimately took the game 14-5. RHP Zac Westcott picked up the win for Joliet while RHP Jackson Hickertt took the loss for the Boomers.

The Slammers will try to complete their first series sweep on Sunday. First pitch is at 2:00 PM EDT.

VALLEYCATS BURY MINERS

AUGUSTA, NJ - The Tri-City ValleyCats blew out the Sussex County Miners 13-1 on Saturday at Skylands Stadium.

Despite having 11 hits, the Miners (14-29) could only plate one run against the ValleyCats (21-23). With two outs in the first inning, Tri-City was able to take a 3-0 lead behind a solo homer from RF Demias Jimerson and a two-run double from 1B Ryan Cash. The ValleyCats blew the game open in the third, posting five runs after sending ten hitters to the plate. The 'Cats continued to do damage in the sixth, posting another four runs to put their lead at 13-0. The only run the Miners could muster was on a groundout in the seventh. Every member of the Tri-City starting lineup posted at least one RBI to support a bullpen day. RHP Zeke Wood earned the winning decision for the ValleyCats. RHP Jimmy Boyce took the loss for the Miners.

The ValleyCats will attempt to complete the series sweep on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM EDT.

THUNDERBOLTS TAKE SERIES WITH BIG WIN OVER EVANSVILLE

CRESTWOOD, IL - The Windy City ThunderBolts took down the Evansville Otters at Ozinga Field by a final score of 8-2 on Saturday.

The ThunderBolts (19-26) captured their first series victory in two weeks while the Otters (17-27) have lost four of their last five. Evansville got on the board early with an RBI double to put Windy City behind. The Bolts were able to retake the lead in the bottom half of the inning, scoring two on a sacrifice fly and a fielder's choice. The Otters tied the game in the second with a sacrifice fly and turned out to be the last time they would score. The ThunderBolts retook the lead on a solo blast from LF Kingston Liniak in the fourth and then doubled their lead with a double down the line, courtesy of 2B Emmanuel Sanchez. Windy City posted two runs each in the sixth and seventh, pushing their lead to 8-2. The Otters were only able to register one hit past the third inning as they dropped their second straight series. RHP John Mikolaicyk earned the win after only surrendering two runs across 5.2 innings for the ThunderBolts. RHP Zach Smith took the loss for Evansville.

The ThunderBolts and Otters will finish up their series on Sunday, with the Bolts looking for the sweep. First pitch for the finale is set for 2:05 PM EDT.

AIGLES SHUT DOWN KNOCKOUTS

BROCKTON, MA - The Trois-Rivières Aigles defeated the New England Knockouts 6-1 to take the series on Saturday at Campanelli Stadium.

The Aigles (24-18) are now just a half-game behind the Titans for third place in the East. C Willie Estrada put Trois-Rivières on top early, plating a run on a fielder's choice in the second inning. New England (12-31) was able to tie things up in the home half of the inning on a wild pitch. The Knockouts then gave up the lead with an error from the catcher leading to an Aigle run in the third. 1B Dalton Combs pushed the Trois-Rivières advantage to two with an RBI single in the fifth inning. Combs came back around in the seventh to post another two RBI on his second hit of the day. The Aigles only surrendered one hit past the third inning, giving RHP Jesen Therrien an easy path to the win. RHP Neil Uskali took the loss for the Knockouts.

The Aigles and Knockouts will finish up their series on Sunday afternoon, with the Aigles looking to complete the sweep. First pitch for the finale is scheduled at 1:00 PM EDT.

