Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

January 28, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)







This past week San Diego Wave FC of the National Women's Soccer League agreed to a world-record transfer of defender Naomi Girma to Chelsea FC, the International League's Norfolk Tides named Tim Federowicz their new manager, and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League expansion team in St. John's announced it will be known as the Newfoundland Regiment.

Highlights from this week come from the National Women's Soccer League, Major League Soccer, Major Arena Soccer League, International League, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey, American Hockey League, Professional Women's Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, North American Hockey League, NBA G League, Women's National Basketball Association, Canadian Football League, United Football League, National Lacrosse League, Pro Volleyball Federation, League One Volleyball and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

San Diego Wave FC announced that it has agreed to a world-record transfer fee with Chelsea FC of the Women's Super League (WSL) for U.S. Women's National Team defender Naomi Girma. The transfer fee sets a new world record for women's soccer, as well as new records for San Diego Wave FC and the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). "Naomi has been an integral part of the Club since the day she was drafted in the inaugural season, and her impact on and off the field has been immeasurable," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "While it's difficult to part ways with a player of Naomi's caliber, we are incredibly proud of all she has achieved during her time with us. She has set a high standard here, and we wish her nothing but success as she continues her career overseas. Our focus has been and will continue to be building a team to compete for championships."

Meet new signing Naomi Girma, as the American defender sits down and tells us about her move to Chelsea...

The North Carolina Courage have completed a transfer agreement to acquire 19-year-old Japanese midfielder Shinomi Koyama from Swedish club Djurgårdens IF for an agreed-upon fee and signed her to a three-year contract through the 2027 NWSL season. Shinomi will require an international spot and will join the team upon receipt of her P1 Visa. Shinomi captained Japan throughout the knockout stages of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2024, leading the team to a silver-medal finish alongside new Courage teammate Manaka Matsukubo. Shinomi played all but 45' of the tournament, wearing the captain's armband in four of the seven matches, and scoring one goal while starting in both the midfield and defense.

Major League Soccer

Enjoy the best goal by every club of MLS 2024 season!

USL Super League

Aequus Sports, LLC, the ownership entity of USL Spokane that launched two professional soccer teams in the Inland Northwest in 2024 - Spokane Zephyr FC and Spokane Velocity FC - is excited to welcome retired MLS and Seattle Sounders great Ozzie Alonso to their growing ownership group. We are honored to be bringing an MLS legend into our investor group" said Ryan Harnetiaux, Managing Partner of Aequus Sports LLC. "Ozzie's journey into the U.S. and the impact he has had on the game here are a testament to working hard to follow your dreams. We couldn't be happier to have someone with the legacy of excellence, dedication to the sport, and family values Ozzie possesses to continue to raise the bar for our young club."

Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) forward Isabel Cox announced her retirement from professional soccer on January 22, deciding to step away from the field to pursue other opportunities. Cox has been a key contributor to Brooklyn FC during the first half of its inaugural USL Super League season. She appeared in all 14 matches, starting seven and accumulating 791 minutes on the field. Cox scored three goals-tied for the second-highest on the team-playing an important role in the team's attacking efforts. Brooklyn FC thanks Isabel for her contributions and commitment during the first half of the season and wishes her the best in her future endeavors.

Northern Super League

Homegrown twins, Keelyn and Taegan Stewart, are making the leap to professional soccer by inking their first contract with the Calgary Wild FC. The 17-year-old, Grade 12 students are the first teenagers confirmed to take the pitch in the newly-formed Northern Super League that will kick off this spring across Canada. The versatile Calgary duo are sure to provide double the trouble for opponents when taking their positions as mid-fielders and on the wings for the Calgary Wild FC. "Keelyn and Taegan came into this world as a package, they took their first kicks in the sport together, they developed through Calgary's soccer system together, and we are excited to be able welcome them both as they embark on their professional careers together with their hometown club," said Alix Bruch, sporting director, Calgary Wild FC. "These two athletes exemplify the strength and depth of Alberta's soccer pipeline and are proof to young female players in the province the pathway to pro can start and end at home."

Major Arena Soccer League

On this week's edition of Ten for Ten, Erik Bergrud sits down with an MASL All Star, one of two members of the 400 goal club, and one of the best to ever do it: Ian Bennett of the Milwaukee Wave

MASL In 5 - January 25, 2025

BASEBALL

International League

The Norfolk Tides and Baltimore Orioles announced Norfolk's field staff for the 2025 season. Tim Federowicz is named manager, becoming the 29th manager in Triple-A franchise history. He follows Buck Britton, who managed the Tides from 2022 to 2024 prior to being hired to Baltimore's Major League staff. Federowicz will be the 16th manager for the Tides in Harbor Park's history (since 1993) and is the sixth in Orioles affiliate franchise history (since 2007). TIM FEDEROWICZ (pronounced fed-er-ROH-vitch), 37, was born in Erie, Pennsylvania but grew up in Apex, North Carolina. He played in 13 seasons professionally from 2008 to 2021 primarily as a catcher. After his retirement, he started his managerial career in 2022 with Triple-A Tacoma in Seattle organization. After one season, Federowicz served as Detroit's catching coach for the 2023 season, and then transferred his role to manager of Triple-A Toledo of Detroit's organization for the 2024 season. In his two seasons as a Triple-A manager, he's 141-158 (.472) and will manage his 300th career game on Opening Night on March 28 vs. Durham.

Norfolk Tides welcome new manager for 2025 season

2024 Best MiLB Plays by first basemen

Midwest League

In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels are pleased to announce the Kernels 2025 coaching staff. Manager Brian Meyer joins the Kernels for his first season at the helm in Cedar Rapids, replacing Brian Dinkelman who managed the Kernels each of the last five seasons. Manager Brian Meyer (1st Season) - 2022 Florida State League Manager of the Year Brian Meyer joins the Kernels as manager in 2025 after spending the last four seasons in that same role with single-A Fort Myers. In his four seasons with the Mighty Mussels, Meyer posted an overall record of 262-236 (.526), finishing over .500 every year while leading Fort Myers to an FSL West Division title and a playoff berth in 2022.

South Atlantic League

The New York Yankees announced their minor league field and support staffs for the 2025 season on Friday. James Cooper will take over as the manager of the Hudson Valley Renegades, the Yankees' High-A affiliate. Cooper becomes the 20th manager in team history, and the fifth in five years during the Yankees era. He replaces Nick Ortiz, who guided the Renegades to a franchise record 73 wins and an appearance in the South Atlantic League Championship Series in 2024. "I'm honored to join the Renegades family and to lead this incredible team to a special season. The Renegades have a proud tradition of excellence and an amazing fan base," said Cooper. "I can't wait to get to work with our talented players and staff as we build a season to remember. I'm looking forward to developing our players and seeing all the fans go crazy as we make them proud at Heritage Financial Park."

Florida State League

The New York Yankees have announced the Tampa Tarpons' 2025 coaching staff, led by new manager Aaron Bossi. Bossi replaces James Cooper, who will serve as the Hudson Valley Renegades' manager in 2025. Bossi enters his ninth season in the Yankees organization and his first as manager of the Tampa Tarpons. He made his professional coaching debut in 2021, serving as the defensive coach for High-A Hudson Valley. The 31-year-old skipper was expected to serve as the defensive coach for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2020 before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He had spent the three previous seasons (2017-2019) assisting rehabbing players at the Yankees' minor league complex.

In conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, the Daytona Tortugas announced their coaching and support staff for the 2025 season. Manager Willie Harris joins the Tortugas for his first season in Daytona and his first season back in the Reds organization. The 46-year-old most recently served as the third base coach for the Chicago Cubs from 2021-24 after serving as the Cincinnati Reds' outfield and baserunning coordinator in 2020. He previously managed High-A Winston-Salem (Chi. White Sox) in 2017 and Double-A Richmond (San Francisco) in 2018-19, posting a total record of 173-244 (.415). He began his coaching career as a hitting coach in the Chicago White Sox minor league system in 2016.

HOCKEY

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

In a proud commemoration of Newfoundland's military heritage, SPS Entertainment Limited Partnership (SPS Entertainment) is thrilled to announce the province's new QMJHL Hockey team will officially be called the Newfoundland Regiment. The name, inspired by the storied history of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment, one of Canada's oldest, is intended to reflect a deep connection to the province's past and a commitment to honouring the valour and bravery of those who served with distinction as well as those who continue to serve with the modern-day Royal Newfoundland Regiment. "The name Newfoundland Regiment not only pays homage to the incredible legacy left by these brave soldiers but also embodies the values of courage, unity and resilience. These qualities continue to be displayed by the men and women of the modern Royal Newfoundland Regiment," said Glenn Stanford, president of the Newfoundland Regiment hockey team. "We're excited to bring these qualities to the ice and share them with our fans and community for generations to come."

Newfoundland Regiment : Launch video

American Hockey League

On New York Rangers night for the Hartford Wolf Pack, fans got a Matt Rempe bobblehead and a line brawl with the Rochester Americans on the ice!

Milwaukee Admirals Mequon native Anders Bjork scored the Teddy Bear Toss Goal just 26 seconds into the game.

Professional Women's Hockey League

The Boston Fleet and New York Sirens have completed a trade, with Boston acquiring forward Jill Saulnier from New York in exchange for forward Taylor Girard. "We're thrilled to welcome Jill Saulnier to the Boston Fleet," said Danielle Marmer, Fleet General Manager. "Jill has achieved so much in her hockey career, including competing in two Olympic Games, and she brings a level of competitiveness and grit that will elevate our team on the ice. Beyond her skill, Jill's experience and leadership will be invaluable in our locker room. At the same time, it's never easy to part ways with a player, especially someone like Taylor, who has been with us since our inaugural draft. Taylor has been an integral part of our team, and we'll miss her both on and off the ice. We wish her nothing but the best as she continues her career in New York." "Adding Taylor to our roster brings not only a teammate who aligns perfectly with our organization's values, but also a player whose physicality and disciplined approach to her role make her a valuable asset in a league where every inch of the ice is a hard-fought battle," said Pascal Daoust, Sirens General Manager. "Every good trade should bring something positive for all parties involved, and we can only wish the best for Jill, whose leadership and passion for the game truly set her apart!"

Takeover Tour: Québec City - Cinematic Game Recap

SPHL

The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced the call-up of defenseman Tyler Love to the ECHL's Reading Royals Thursday. Love, 24, has played in all but one Marksmen game so far this season, and is first in team defensemen scoring with 13 points (3g+10a) in 32 games. The Moon Township, Penn., native is in his first full professional season after joining Fayetteville last Spring out of college. At the end of the 2024-25 campaign, Love put up 8 points (2g+6a) in 11 games with a plus-9 rating.

Western Hockey League

WHL Top 10 Plays of the Week

Ontario Hockey League

OHL Saves of the Week

North American Hockey League

NAHL Top Plays - January 13-19, 2025

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

Bronny James Explodes for CAREER-HIGH 31 PTS in Win Over Remix!

G League's Top 10 Plays Of The Week

Women's National Basketball Association

"GMA" explores how WNBA players are supplementing their incomes during the offseason with unexpected side hustles, from Sydney Colson's hit show to Aeriel Powers' empowering role at Team Liquid.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

Justin Hardy isn't going anywhere. The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed their All-CFL receiver, and unanimous 2024 Most Outstanding Player nominee to a one-year contract extension. "Over the past two seasons, Justin has established himself as one of the league's elite receivers," said REDBLACKS Head Coach Bob Dyce. "His relentless pursuit of excellence, professionalism and leadership provide us with both consistency, and big play ability. We are thrilled to have him back for 2025." Hardy, 32, secured his second consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2024, finishing second in the CFL with 1,343 yards while missing a pair of games. The Washington, DC native's 97 receptions were the league's top mark, while leading the REDBLACKS with five touchdown grabs. Hardy also ran the ball nine times for 76 yards, and made seven catches for 83 yards in Ottawa's East Semi-Final matchup with the Toronto Argonauts.

Watch the best plays and standout moments from Justin Hardy during the 2024 CFL season.

United Football League

Arlington Renegades quarterback Luis Perez has re-signed with the team. The 2023 XFL legacy Championship MVP finished his 2024 campaign leading the UFL in passing, averaging 230 yards per game, with a total of 2309 yards for the season, surpassing all quarterbacks in the league by over 400 yards. The former Texas A&M-Commerce Lion was drafted initially by the Vegas Vipers in 2023, before being traded to the Renegades late in the season, where he led the team to a league championship.

A Look at the UFL QB Rooms

Indoor Football League

The Quad City Steamwheelers have added veteran quarterback Daquan Neal to their roster for the 2025 season. Neal brings a wealth of experience to Quad City, having played for the Iowa Barnstormers, Tucson Sugar Skulls, Vegas Knight Hawks, and most recently, the Bay Area Panthers. In 2024 with the Panthers, Neal showcased his dual-threat abilities, racking up over 1,500 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, and 748 rushing yards with 24 rushing touchdowns.

Bay Area Panthers defensive lineman Daymond Williams has signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League (CFL). "We are excited to see Daymond continue his career in the CFL with the Toronto Argonauts," said Bay Area Panthers' Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He is a powerful, high-motor defensive lineman who has the quickness and athleticism to be successful at the next level." "We are very proud of all our players who receive the opportunity to play in the NFL, CFL and UFL. Daymond Williams signing with the Argonauts is now the next man up," said Keefe.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

NLL Top Plays: Week 9

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

After a pair of 50+ assist matches, Vegas Thrill setter Alisha Glass Childress has been named the Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week.

League One Volleyball

LOVB Omaha claims victory in home opener at Liberty First Credit Union Arena

Ultimate Frisbee Association

Madison To Host 2025 UFA Championship Weekend! The top four teams in the league will converge on the "Capital City Of Ultimate" to determine this year's champion!

