The Newfoundland Regiment Is Born

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - In a proud commemoration of Newfoundland's military heritage, SPS Entertainment Limited Partnership (SPS Entertainment) is thrilled to announce the province's new QMJHL Hockey team will officially be called the Newfoundland Regiment.

The name, inspired by the storied history of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment, one of Canada's oldest, is intended to reflect a deep connection to the province's past and a commitment to honouring the valour and bravery of those who served with distinction as well as those who continue to serve with the modern-day Royal Newfoundland Regiment.

"The name Newfoundland Regiment not only pays homage to the incredible legacy left by these brave soldiers but also embodies the values of courage, unity and resilience. These qualities continue to be displayed by the men and women of the modern Royal Newfoundland Regiment," said Glenn Stanford, president of the Newfoundland Regiment hockey team. "We're excited to bring these qualities to the ice and share them with our fans and community for generations to come."

The Royal Newfoundland Regiment uniquely holds the prestigious "Royal" prefix awarded during the First World War, the only such honour given to a colonial unit during wartime. Their distinguished service is marked by notable achievements and sacrifices across various battles, including the singular distinction in North America of bearing the Battle Honour "Gallipoli."

During the First World War, the young men of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment were stationed in Pleasantville, St. John's - near Signal Hill. As they prepared for combat overseas, they found a haven in the game of hockey.

In 1917, while awaiting transport to England, the Royal Newfoundland Regiment team played key exhibition games against Canadian teams, including a memorable match in Nova Scotia.

Newfoundland was still a dominion at the time, and hockey served as a bridge between this future province and Canada, uniting them in their shared love for the game. These matches not only bonded the players but also served as vivid reminders of home and were a testament to the spirit of unity and resilience that the Regiment embodied.

"Today, the soldiers of our Royal Newfoundland Regiment continue to embody the legacy of valour and dedicated service established by those who stood where we now stand," said Lieutenant-Colonel Kyle Strong, Commanding Officer of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment. "Their service honours a storied past while continuing a tradition of service to Canada at home and abroad, in places such as the Balkans, Afghanistan and eastern Europe. It is incredible to see this inspiring group being honoured by the local hockey community in such a high-profile and accessible way."

''When you think of a regiment, you think of a tight-knit group working hard toward a common goal, just like a hockey team." said QMJHL Commissioner Mario Cecchini. "And by bearing the name Newfoundland, the team becomes that of the entire province, beyond the beautiful city of St. John's. Newfoundland's return to our League is now a reality. Long live the Regiment!''

The team's new logo prominently features a Woodland Caribou, the symbol for which the Regiment is known and a nod to the Regiment's past and current cap badge. This symbol, along with the regimental crest and the crown icon in the logo, captures the spirit of excellence and dedication exemplified by the Royal Newfoundland Regiment. Team colors include puttee blue, legacy maroon and heritage tan.

The Newfoundland Regiment will begin hitting the ice this fall in St. John's at the Mary Brown's Centre for their inaugural 2025-2026 season. To learn more and to get tickets, visit nlregiment.com.

