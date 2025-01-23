Many QMJHL Alumni Lead Canada to Gold

A total of ten former QMJHL players skated away from the 2025 FISU World University Winter Games with a gold medal.

Canada's representatives defeated Slovakia by a 3-1 score in the tournament Final on Wednesday evening at the Pala Tazzoli in Turin, Italy.

This was the second consecutive gold medal for the Canadian team, which had defeated the United States by a 7-2 score at the 2023 Games.

Made up entirely of university players from the U SPORTS circuit, Canada's roster featured no less than 10 QMJHL alumni this year.

Former Victoriaville Tigres captain Conor Frenette was terrific throughout the competition, finishing as the top scorer with 12 points (6G-6A) in seven games.

Here is the complete list of Canadian representatives who have suited up for a QMJHL team in the past:

Mathieu Bizier

Benjamin Corbeil

Conor Frenette

Mathieu Gagnon

Francesco Lapenna

Simon Lavigne

Kale McCallum

Loris Rafanomezantsoa

Samuel Richard

William Rouleau

