Nate Tivey Named 23rd Captain in Sea Dogs History

January 23, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs have named defenceman Nate Tivey the 23rd captain in franchise history, the team announced on Thursday.

Tivey, a 20-year-old from Burlington, Ontario, is in his third season in the QMJHL and has a team-leading 30 points (five goals, 25 assists) in 40 games. Last season Tivey totaled 27 points (four goals, 23 assists) in 64 games.

Joining Tivey in the leadership group for the second half of the season is associate captain Matteo Mann along with alternate captains Jacob Beaulieu, Nicolas Bilodeau, Olivier Groulx, and Tyler Peddle. Beaulieu and Bilodeau will wear A's on the road while Groulx and Peddle will wear A's at home.

The Sea Dogs return to action Thursday night as the Chicoutimi Sagueneens visit TD Station at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the TD Station box office or online at tickets.tdstation.com.

